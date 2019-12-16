EMPIRE Announces Promotions in Product, Marketing and Creative

Independent label and distribution powerhouse EMPIRE, home to Young Dolph, Iggy Azalea and Too $hort, among others, has promoted Eamon Mulligan to VP of product and e-commerce; Moody Jones to VP of digital and creative; Kush Arora to director of operations; and Harrison Golding to director of marketing and creative.

The announcement was made by Ghazi, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based EMPIRE, who said: “Eamon, Moody, Kush and Harrison are key players on the EMPIRE team and have been pivotal in our success. As we continue to scale and grow, their expanded roles will continue to push EMPIRE forward as a globally recognized label and brand in support of independent artists.”

Mulligan (pictured at left), who has been with the company since 2013 built and launched EMPIRE’s in-house merchandising team in 2019, spearheading a range of physical products. Jones (pictured at right) and Golding have played key roles in digital marketing campaigns, focusing on organic direct-to-consumer engagement between fans and artists. Arora has headed content delivery operations.