×

EMPIRE Announces Promotions in Product, Marketing and Creative

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Empire music
CREDIT: Courtesy of Empire

Independent label and distribution powerhouse EMPIRE, home to Young Dolph, Iggy Azalea and Too $hort, among others, has promoted Eamon Mulligan to VP of product and e-commerce; Moody Jones to VP of digital and creative; Kush Arora to director of operations; and Harrison Golding to director of marketing and creative.

The announcement was made by Ghazi, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based EMPIRE, who said: “Eamon, Moody, Kush and Harrison are key players on the EMPIRE team and have been pivotal in our success. As we continue to scale and grow, their expanded roles will continue to push EMPIRE forward as a globally recognized label and brand in support of independent artists.”

Mulligan (pictured at left), who has been with the company since 2013 built and launched EMPIRE’s in-house merchandising team in 2019, spearheading a range of physical products. Jones (pictured at right) and Golding have played key roles in digital marketing campaigns, focusing on organic direct-to-consumer engagement between fans and artists. Arora has headed content delivery operations.

More Music

  • Empire music

    EMPIRE Announces Promotions in Product, Marketing and Creative

    Independent label and distribution powerhouse EMPIRE, home to Young Dolph, Iggy Azalea and Too $hort, among others, has promoted Eamon Mulligan to VP of product and e-commerce; Moody Jones to VP of digital and creative; Kush Arora to director of operations; and Harrison Golding to director of marketing and creative. The announcement was made by [...]

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Cancels ‘Big Day’ Arena Tour

    Chance the Rapper announced on Sunday that he has cancelled his arena tour in support of his most recent album, “Big Day.” He had postponed it just five days before it was scheduled to start in September; the tour had been rescheduled to launch in San Diego on Jan. 15. “Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel [...]

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - Flea,

    Guitarist John Frusciante Rejoins the Red Hot Chili Peppers — Again​

    The Red Hot Chili Peppers revealed today that guitarist John Frusciante, who has been a member two previous times, is back in the band, replacing guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. “The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer,” the California rockers stated in an Instagram post. “Josh is a beautiful [...]

  • Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift Adds Glastonbury Headlining Slot to 2020 European Tour

    When Taylor Swift announced that a mere four stadium shows in two cities in California and Massachusetts would be the only official U.S. dates on her “Lover” tour next summer, the emphasis at the time was on the American. Additional dates have been scheduled for overseas festivals and stadiums, and speculation that she would be [...]

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER

    Taylor Swift Celebrates Her 30th Birthday Onstage at New York Jingle Ball

    Taylor Swift celebrated her 30th birthday with over 20,000 of her closest friends onstage at Madison Square Garden for iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball, hosted by New York City’s Z100. Swift took a moment to thank fans for coming to her party. “I had a choice,” she said. “Where would I want to spend my 30th [...]

  • Harry Styles Stevie Nicks

    Harry Styles Brings Out Stevie Nicks, Reworks One Direction Classic at the Forum (Watch)

    Harry Styles strutted, sashayed and transfixed the crowd at the Forum on Friday night (Dec. 13) for his combination record release party and one-night-only superfan affair. “Fine Line,” as his album is titled and the engagement touted on the outside of the venue, featured the live debuts of nine new songs including standout stunners “Golden,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad