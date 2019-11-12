Eminem’s Violent 2009 Lyric About Rihanna Leaks

Last week, a snippet of a 2009 song containing a violent Eminem lyric about Chris Brown’s assault on Rihanna leaked, and on Monday the full reference track surfaced online as well, according to XXL. Several reports say the verse was originally recorded during the sessions of Eminem’s 2009 album “Relapse,” although a different edit of Eminem’s verse was released on B.o.B.’s 2011 track of the same name.

On the leaked reference track, Eminem makes a seriously off-color comment about Brown’s February 2009 assault on Rihanna.

“I’m not playing, Rihanna, where’d you get the V.D. at?” he raps. “Let me add my two cents/ Of course I side with Chris Brown/ I’d beat a bitch down, too.”

In a statement to XXL, Eminem rep Dennis Dennehy said, “This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it. Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship.”

The two have collaborated on several songs in the past 10 years, including tracks like “Love The Way You Lie,” “Numb” and “Monster,” and also toured together in 2014.

Late last month a different controversial Eminem leak, this one from a Joyner Lucas song reportedly titled “What If I Was Gay?,” emerged online that features Em rapping from the perspective of a homophobic man, something he has done more than once in the past. However, in Elton John’s recent autobiography “Me,” the singer talks about his friendship with Eminem and his decision to perform with the equally controversial Axl Rose.

“I got a lot of flak” for performing with Rose, John writes, “because a Guns N’ Roses song called ‘One in a Million’ had homophobic lyrics. If I’d thought it reflected his personal views, I wouldn’t have touched him. But I didn’t — I thought it was pretty obvious the song was written from the point of view of a character who wasn’t Axl Rose.

“It was the same with Eminem,” he continued. “When I performed at with him at the Grammys, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation gave me a really hard time, but it was obvious that his lyrics were about adopting a persona — a deliberately repugnant persona at that. It didn’t think either of them were actually homophobes.”