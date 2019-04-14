×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elvis Costello Pays Touching Tribute to Former Rhino Exec Gary Stewart

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elvis Costello Liverpool
CREDIT: Mary Mccartney

Amid the many touching tributes to former Rhino and Apple Music executive Gary Stewart, who died on Thursday at the age of 62, there is one in particular that would have meant a great deal to him: A long and heartfelt post from Elvis Costello, one of Stewart’s all-time favorite artists and one who was a close personal friend.

“This morning’s brief promise of Spring was punctured by the news of the passing of Gary Stewart,” Costello wrote in a Facebook post today. “It is rare enough to find people of insight, kindness and loyalty but Gary had all these qualities in abundance. Friends have called or written all today trying to make sense of the impossible and the inexplicable.

“As the vocation of criticism has become more fragmented, spiteful and distracted, so people with Gary’s gift for advocacy needed to be valued,” he continues. “His appreciation of our work was immensely generous and deeply informed by personal emotion. With his help, I was encouraged to tell a broader tale as we compiled my catalogue for release on Rhino Records, augmenting the original albums with every outtake, sketch and mistake that I could find, all annotated until I’d run out of paper and ink. Our work together was clearly superior to both prior and subsequent editions.”

Related

He also wrote about Stewart’s well-known habit of buying up a block of tickets for concerts he was particularly excited about, and then giving them out to friends he thought would enjoy them. “As an illustration of Gary’s generosity, when the Imposters and I brought our ‘Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers’ tour to the Greek Theatre [in Los Angeles], Gary didn’t seek a place on the guest list to which he would have always been welcome but rather bought a stash of tickets to give to friends as that record had meant a lot to him and he wanted his pals to hear what we were up to with the songs after all these years. I even had to decline his offer of hosting a reception after the set, as I knew I had to sing the next night and talking into the small hours would be unwise. I know that when we return to the Greek in July, the band and I will pour a chaste glass and raise a toast to our friend.”

Read the full post below.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • Elvis Costello Liverpool

    Elvis Costello Pays Touching Tribute to Former Rhino Exec Gary Stewart

    Amid the many touching tributes to former Rhino and Apple Music executive Gary Stewart, who died on Thursday at the age of 62, there is one in particular that would have meant a great deal to him: A long and heartfelt post from Elvis Costello, one of Stewart’s all-time favorite artists and one who was [...]

  • Billie Eilish Coachella Day 2

    Coachella Day 2: Billie Eilish Triumphs; Tame Impala and Weezer Bring the Rock

    Rock isn’t dead at Coachella, a vast amount of evidence to the contrary notwithstanding. It was alive and well in a performance by Billie Eilish that pushed every rock ‘n’ roll button except the one that demands there be an electric guitar on stage. The 17-going-on-35-year-old star literally bounded through close to half the songs, [...]

  • J Balvin Schools Coachella on Latin

    J Balvin Schools Coachella on Latin Music With Astonishing, Surreal Set

    With performances from rising Spanish star Rosalía, Chilean singer Mon Laferte, regional Mexican titans Tucanes de Tijuana and one later today from Puerto Rican trap star Bad Bunny, Latin music has had its biggest-ever presence on the Coachella stages this year. But Colombian superstar J Balvin — who joined Beyoncé onstage last year during her [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen Trump moron

    Watch Bruce Springsteen's Surprise Performance at New York Benefit

    Bruce Springsteen took the stage for the first time in 2019 with photographer Danny Clinch and his Tangiers Blues Band, at New York’s Tribeca Grill on Saturday night at a benefit supporting the Kristen Ann Carr Fund. Springsteen and company rocked the house that included a set similar to the one performed at the opening [...]

  • MorrisseyMorrissey in concert at Auditorio Nacional

    Morrissey Postpones Three Canada Tour Dates Due to 'Medical Emergency'

    Morrissey has postponed the first three dates of his Canadian tour to mid-October after suffering a “medical emergency” in Europe. The Vancouver Civic Theatres, which operates the Orpheum in Vancouver where Morrissey would have performed April 14 and 15, posted the news to its Facebook page. Morrissey will instead perform October 14 and 15, 2019. [...]

  • Go Inside Coachella's Secret Disco, Hush

    Go Inside Hush Hush, Coachella's Secret Disco

    The craziest dance party at Coachella this year is not listed on any official schedule, and most of the 125,000 people on the field will likely have no idea it exists. But at 9 p.m. every night, the hidden, fully disco-themed bar Hush Hush throws a New Year’s Eve party for the year 1979 — [...]

  • Billie Eilish Coachella Day 2

    Billie Eilish Meets Frenzy of Anticipation Head-On at Coachella

    Long before she took the stage half an hour late for her debut at Coachella on the Outdoor Theater stage Saturday night, Billie Eilish had been one of the most anticipated artists at this year’s edition of the fest: the 17-year-old topped the album sales chart last week with her debut “When We All Fall [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad