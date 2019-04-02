×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elvis Costello, Blondie to Share Bill on Summer Tour

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elvis Costello
CREDIT: Chris Willman

Back in the year 2000, Elvis Costello picked “The Best of Blondie” to be on his epic list of “500 Albums You Need.” Now he’s put the Debbie Harry-fronted band on an even shorter list of groups he needs to tour with. The two artists, both of whom have remained active since the late ’70s, will co-headline a 13-city tour this summer.

The teaming between Costello & the Imposters and Blondie focuses on the east and west coasts, although it does go inland as far as Las Vegas. Their opening gig is July 20 in Bethel, New York, at the amphitheater on the site of the original 1969 Woodstock festival. From there the tour is split up almost evenly between points east and west, with a date at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles August 5 before the tour wraps up in Seattle August 10.

The tour, which is being advertised as “Blondie and the Beastly E.C.!,” an apparent nod to “Beauty and the Beast,” will have a fan club resale beginning at noon in the appropriate time zones today, followed by a general on-sale at the Live Nation website 10 Saturday morning.

Costello and Harry have performed together on record before, on a 1996 album by the Jazz Passengers, which led to a TV duet on David Letterman’s show. Otherwise, they’ve rarely shared even a festival bill before.

Related

Neither act is a complete stranger to the strength in numbers of a co-headlining tour, however. Blondie went out as equal partners with Garbage in the summer of 2017. In 2015, Costello went out with Steely Dan, although he was officially designated as a support act on that one.

Costello was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, along with his original backup group, the Attractions, with which the crew he’s toured with since 2001, the Imposters, shares all but one member.  Blondie, which still has three key members from its so-called classic lineup, was called up into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

 

The full itinerary:

7/20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

7/23 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

7/24 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

7/26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

7/27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

8/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater At The Palms

8/2 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Summit

8/4 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

8/7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

8/8 – San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion

8/10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Music

  • Kacey Musgraves Power of Women New

    Kacey Musgraves Wants to Help Young People Follow Their Arrow Into Music Education

    Kacey Musgraves would like young people to follow their arrow wherever it goes, as her signature song says, and if she could provide just a little tailwind to help those arrows land in the bull’s-eye that is music, all the better. “Music education has long been an interest of mine,” says the country-pop star. “It [...]

  • Elvis Costello

    Elvis Costello, Blondie to Share Bill on Summer Tour

    Back in the year 2000, Elvis Costello picked “The Best of Blondie” to be on his epic list of “500 Albums You Need.” Now he’s put the Debbie Harry-fronted band on an even shorter list of groups he needs to tour with. The two artists, both of whom have remained active since the late ’70s, [...]

  • Bette Midler Variety Power of Women

    How Bette Midler Helped Rescue New York's Parks and Gardens

    After the 1994 Northridge earthquake, Bette Midler moved back to New York. But when she got there, she was unsettled by the garbage that she spotted everywhere. “It was unbelievable,” says the Tony-winning actress. “There were couches in the trees. There were burned-out cars by the road, and it just seemed as if the city [...]

  • Fans and friends of musician Armando

    Mexican Rocker Armando Vega Gil Dead at 64, Following #MeToo Accusations

    Armando Vega Gil, bass player and co-founder of the Mexican rock band Botellita de Jerez, killed himself on Monday, after being accused of sexually abusing a minor. He was 64. The Reuters news agency reports that his body was found at his home in Mexico City by local authorities. A representative for the band, Paola [...]

  • Fans of rapper Nipsey Hussle gather

    Multiple People Injured at Nipsey Hussle Memorial, LAPD Asks Public to Clear Area

    UPDATED: The LAPD has asked the public to clear the area surrounding the impromptu memorial to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon outside his Hyde Park store, after multiple people were injured following a panic. “Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate,” the LAPD [...]

  • Motley Crue Nikki Sixx Vince Neil

    4 Motley Crue Books to Read After Watching 'The Dirt'

    Thanks to a buzzy new movie on Netflix, metal band Mötley Crüe is once again making news, almost 40 years after they first hit the scene. “The Dirt,” which stars Daniel Webber, Douglas Booth, Colson Baker and Iwan Rheon as Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars respectively, chronicles the formation of the [...]

  • Ariana Grande One Love Manchester benefit

    Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'Monopoly' With Victoria Monét

    The year of Ariana Grande continues. Grande and her longtime collaborator Victoria Monét surprised fans with a track titled “Monopoly” on Monday. The bouncy pop single comes less than two months after Grande dropped her fifth studio album, “thank u, next” in February, giving fans even more music to obsess over. In the music video, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad