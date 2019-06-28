×

Elton John Responds to Vladimir Putin’s Comments on LGBTQ Rights After ‘Rocketman’ Censorship

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All

Elton John released a statement responding to Vladimir Putin’s interview the Financial Times, accusing the Russian president of “hypocrisy” when it comes to LGBTQ rights.

“Dear President Putin, I was deeply upset when I read your recent interview in the Financial Times. I strongly disagree with your view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies,” wrote John.

Putin, in a rare interview with foreign journalists, answered questions on topics such as the Syrian civil war, North Korean disarmament and the state of liberalism. “The liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population,” said Putin in the interview. He claimed, “Traditional values are more stable and more important for millions of people than this liberal idea.”

Putin responded to what many critics deem to be draconian anti-LGBTQ policies. He said, “I am not trying to insult anyone because we have been condemned for our alleged homophobia. But we have no problem with LGBT persons. God forbid, let them live as they wish.” He continued, “But some things do appear excessive to us. They claim now that children can play five or six gender roles.”

Related

“Let everyone be happy, we have no problem with that,” he added. “But this must not be allowed to overshadow the culture, traditions and traditional family values of millions of people making up the core population.”

John wrote in response, “I find duplicity in your comment that you want LGBT people to ‘be happy’ and that ‘we have no problem in that.’ Yet Russian distributors chose to heavily censor my film ‘Rocketman’ by removing all references to my finding true happiness through my 25 year relationship with David and the raising of my two beautiful sons. This feels like hypocrisy to me.”

John was referring to Russian distributor’s removal of scenes with gay sex and men kissing pursuant to Russian “homosexual propaganda” laws.

The singer ended his letter: “I am proud to live in a part of the world where our governments have evolved to recognize the universal human right to love whoever we want. And I’m truly grateful for the advancement in government policies that have legally supported and allowed my marriage to David. This has brought us both tremendous comfort and happiness.”

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Politics

  • Elton John Vladimir Putin

    Elton John Responds to Vladimir Putin's Comments on LGBTQ Rights After 'Rocketman' Censorship

    Elton John released a statement responding to Vladimir Putin’s interview the Financial Times, accusing the Russian president of “hypocrisy” when it comes to LGBTQ rights. “Dear President Putin, I was deeply upset when I read your recent interview in the Financial Times. I strongly disagree with your view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and [...]

  • LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS --

    Kate McKinnon Debuts Marianne Williamson Impression on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

    Kate McKinnon, a consummate political impersonator, took Marianne Williamson as her latest subject on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” following Thursday night’s Democratic debate. “Gosh, I wish there was an ‘SNL’ show this week,” said McKinnon, of the missed opportunity to skewer the debates on the sketch show. Meyers pointed out that time might be [...]

  • Dems Debate: Joe Biden Takes Arrows

    Dems Debate: Joe Biden Takes Arrows From All Sides

    Sen. Kamala Harris took aim at frontrunner Joe Biden over his opposition to school busing in the 1970s and his favorable statements about segregationist senators during Thursday night’s Democratic debate. In a heated exchange, Harris said it was hurtful to hear the former vice president talk fondly about his relationships with Sens. James Eastland and [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate former vice president

    Kamala Harris Confronts Joe Biden About Segregation During Democratic Debate (Watch)

    Kamala Harris called out former vice president Joe Biden’s history with segregation during Thursday’s democratic debate. “It’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. It was not only that, but you [...]

  • Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne support

    Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Denounce Trump for Using 'Crazy Train' in Doctored Video

    Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have condemned President Donald Trump for playing the song “Crazy Train” in a video posted to his Twitter account teasing the 2020 Democratic candidates. The doctored video clip, which Trump posted Thursday morning, incorporates footage of the first round of primary Democratic debates that took place Wednesday night, and shows Trump [...]

  • Joe Biden Regrets Not Running for

    Watch the Second Democratic Debate Online - Live Stream

    Ten new presidential candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, take the stage tonight for the second half of Democratic presidential debates. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo will broadcast the debate tonight from 9-11 p.m. ET, and NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com and YouTube will all feature a live feed as well. In addition to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad