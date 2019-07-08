×

Elton John Tops Pollstar’s Mid-Year Touring Chart with $82.6 Million Gross

The highest average gross was claimed by BTS in a handful of shows, while Trans-Siberian Orchestra sold the most tickets.

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All

Elton John came out on top in Pollstar’s 2019 mid-year touring charts with a $82.6 million gross, based on box-office earnings from a segment of his global “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. The veteran rocker sold 608,766 tickets for the 42 shows he played between November 2018 and March 2019, a period that encompassed the last four months of the tour’s initial North American leg and his first three weeks in Europe. John has a long way to go before he really says farewell, so he may be dominating Pollstar’s charts for some time to come.

He just edged out Pink, who trails close behind John on this year’s worldwide chart with $81.8 million for her “Beautiful Trauma” tour. Despite not beating out John globally, Pink is the highest earner in the North American charts, which she nabbed during 2018’s mid-year report, too. She began her tour in March 2018 and has grossed more than $250 million to date, according to Pollstar.

Related

Coming in third is Justin Timberlake, who racked up a competitive $75.5 million for his “Man of the Woods” tour. Other performers who made into the top 10 were, in order, Metallica, Fleetwood Mac, Ed Sheeran, KISS, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band and Travis Scott. Nine of these artists are veterans of the Pollstar list, including Sheeran, who topped the rankings at this time last year. The newcomer to their ranks is Scott, a hip-hop performer cracking the top 10 for the first time with $51.7 million.

Not surprisingly, long-familiar names dominate both the American and global touring charts for the six-month period. But Scott wasn’t the only newcomer to make an impact. Post Malone earned a spot at No. 20 taking in $36.4 million during his international tours, which included jaunts in Europe followed by Australia and New Zealand. Shawn Mendes also found success at home and abroad; the 20 year-old singer found himself ranked at No. 25 on the charts after earning $25.4 million for 362,418 tickets sold.

Joining the aforementioned artists in the top 25 were Cher, Eric Church, Mumford & Sons, BTS, Michael Buble, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Eminem, Ariana Grande, Andre Rieu, Phil Collins, Luis Miguel and Billy Joel.

Although BTS came in only at No. 14, they were the act with by far the highest average gross. Their $44 million tally was based on just six shows in three cities during the surveyed period, putting their average for that bare handful of gigs at a whopping $14.6 million.

The act that sold the greatest number of tickets may be a surprising one — Trans-Siberian Orchestra, who played to 895,000 paying fans. They played 88 shows that showed up in Pollstar’s tallies. The second busiest as seen in the sheer number of dates tallied was Elton, who is not squandering opportunities to play every market possible on his way out the door; he did 56 gigs during these six months.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Music

  • Elton John Tops Pollstar's Mid-Year Touring

    Elton John Tops Pollstar's Mid-Year Touring Chart with $82.6 Million Gross

    Elton John came out on top in Pollstar’s 2019 mid-year touring charts with a $82.6 million gross, based on box-office earnings from a segment of his global “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. The veteran rocker sold 608,766 tickets for the 42 shows he played between November 2018 and March 2019, a period that encompassed the [...]

  • Ray J and Princess LoveMTV Movie

    'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Returns With First Look Trailer (Watch)

    “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” returns for its sixth season on August 5 and today, VH1, Monami Entertainment and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment confirmed the cast members, which include Ray J and Princess Love, K Michelle, Lyrica Anderson, Fizz from B2K, Yo-Yo, Marques Houston and more. The VH1 reality show launched in September 2014 and [...]

  • Peter Shapiro

    Peter Shapiro Named Chair of HeadCount Board of Directors

    Peter Shapiro, founder of Dayglo Ventures, which operates music venues Brooklyn Bowl and the Capitol Theatre as well as  the Lockn’ Music Festival, Relix Magazine, The Rock & Roll Playhouse and Garcia’s, has been named Chair of the Board of Directors of HeadCount, a non-profit which facilitates voter registration at thousands of live music events each [...]

  • John Fogerty performs at the New

    John Fogerty on the Taylor Swift Imbroglio: 'I Know Exactly How It Feels'

    When we think of public battles between major recording artists and their current or former label heads, we think… well, as of late June 2019, we’ve thought Taylor Swift and Big Machine. But for more than four decades prior to that, everyone’s first go-to was John Fogerty versus Fantasy Records chief Saul Zaentz. There’s plenty [...]

  • US Capitol

    Who Are the Powerhouse Music Execs on the Mechanical Licensing Collective?

    The Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC), created by U.S. music publishers and songwriters and designated last week by the U.S. Copyright Office to handle licensing and administering rights under the Music Modernization Act (MMA), boasts an impressive industry lineup. The MLC’s tasks, which are expected to begin imminently, will include the negotiation of a budget with [...]

  • John Debney Jungle Book

    ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop Gets Underway

    The 31st annual ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop got underway today with 12 composers from eight countries around the world. (Participants are listed below.) Supported by The ASCAP Foundation, the comprehensive four-week program takes place in Los Angeles and is designed to equip the selected composers with the knowledge and connections they need to succeed in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad