Elton John Says He Is ‘Extremely Unwell,’ Postpones Concert After Mother-in-Law’s Death

CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock

Elton John announced Saturday “with the heaviest heart” that he would have to cancel a show scheduled for Saturday night in Indianapolis due to being “extremely unwell.”

The heaviness presumably extends well beyond the disappointment of not being able to play for fans: John’s mother-in-law, Gladys Furnish, mother of his husband David Furnish, was reported to have died Friday.

The singer did not mention the passing in the message he posted to fans on social media Saturday afternoon.

“To my dear fans in Indianapolis: It is with the heaviest heart that I’m forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight,” John wrote. “I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best show possible and unfortunately that’s simply not possible. The date will be rearranged for March 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding… Elton x”

John’s last gig went on as scheduled Thursday night in Toronto. There’s no word on whether the next stop on his farewell tour, Monday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, will be affected.

Furnish posted a tribute to his mother on Instagram Friday. “Today I lost my beautiful, angelic Mother,” he wrote. “She passed away peacefully in the middle of the night, with me and my brothers by her side. Mum radiated gentle kindness. She was utterly devoted to her family. We all richly benefitted from her patient wisdom and bountiful love. … Rest in peace Mum. You lived your life impeccably. I will never forget you. I promise to do my best to pass the gifts you gave to me on to my own beautiful sons.”

