Elton John Reveals Final 2020 Dates for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Elton John today announced the announced another 24 new concert dates to his sold out “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020.
The tour will conclude in 2021 and is promoted by AEG Presents.
The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which launched September 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA, marks Elton’s last-ever tour, the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. Kicking off to a sold-out crowd on the tour has since then received rave reviews in every market. Taking the audience on a magical journey through his career, the show features some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his leg
Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on EltonJohn.com.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in advance of the general public on-sale beginning Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time through Monday, November 18 at 10pm local time.
A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour presale is powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Tickets for these events will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Members of The Rocket Club will receive priority access to Verified Fan tickets at the beginning of the official presale period (Verified Fan registration is required.) Verified Fan registration is available now through Friday, November 15 at 10pm local time. Verified TM fan presale will begin Tuesday, November 19 at 10am and run through Wednesday, November 20 at 10pm local time, supplies are limited.
NEWLY ANNOUNCED US DATES ON SALE NOVEMBER 22 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME
|DATE
|MARKET
|VENUE
|3/28/2020
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|3/29/2020
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|4/2/2020
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|4/3/2020
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|4/20/2020
|Hershey, PA
|GIANT Center
|4/25/2020
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|5/22/2020
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|5/23/2020
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|5/26/2020
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|5/28/2020
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|5/30/2020
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|6/6/2020
|Knoxville, TN
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|6/9/2020
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|6/13/2020
|Fargo ND
|Fargodome
|6/15/2020
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|6/16/2020
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|6/19/2020
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|6/20/2020
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|6/24/2020
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|6/30/2020
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|7/1/2020
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|7/3/2020
|N. Little Rock, AR
|Simmons Bank Arena
|7/7/2020
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|7/8/2020
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED US DATES ON SALE NOW
|DATE
|MARKET
|VENUE
|3/26/2020
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|4/6/2020
|New York City, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|4/7/2020
|New York City, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|4/10/2020
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|4/11/2020
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|4/15/2020
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|4/17/2020
|Long Island, NY
|NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
|4/18/2020
|Long Island, NY
|NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
|4/23/2020
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|4/26/2020
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|4/28/2020
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|5/1/2020
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|5/2/2020
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|6/3/2020
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|6/5/2020
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|6/11/2020
|Des Moines IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|6/26/2020
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|6/27/2020
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|7/5/2020
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena