Elton John Reveals Final 2020 Dates for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Elton John today announced the announced another 24 new concert dates to his sold out “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020.

The tour will conclude in 2021 and is promoted by AEG Presents.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which launched September 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA, marks Elton’s last-ever tour, the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. Kicking off to a sold-out crowd on the tour has since then received rave reviews in every market. Taking the audience on a magical journey through his career, the show features some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his leg

Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on EltonJohn.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in advance of the general public on-sale beginning Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time through Monday, November 18 at 10pm local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour presale is powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Tickets for these events will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Members of The Rocket Club will receive priority access to Verified Fan tickets at the beginning of the official presale period (Verified Fan registration is required.) Verified Fan registration is available now through Friday, November 15 at 10pm local time. Verified TM fan presale will begin Tuesday, November 19 at 10am and run through Wednesday, November 20 at 10pm local time, supplies are limited.



NEWLY ANNOUNCED US DATES ON SALE NOVEMBER 22 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME

DATE MARKET VENUE 3/28/2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena 3/29/2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena 4/2/2020 Montreal, QC Bell Centre 4/3/2020 Montreal, QC Bell Centre 4/20/2020 Hershey, PA GIANT Center 4/25/2020 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center 5/22/2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena 5/23/2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum 5/26/2020 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena 5/28/2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center 5/30/2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena 6/6/2020 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena 6/9/2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena 6/13/2020 Fargo ND Fargodome 6/15/2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 6/16/2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 6/19/2020 Chicago, IL United Center 6/20/2020 Chicago, IL United Center 6/24/2020 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center 6/30/2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center 7/1/2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center 7/3/2020 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena 7/7/2020 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center 7/8/2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED US DATES ON SALE NOW