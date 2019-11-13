×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elton John Reveals Final 2020 Dates for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sir Elton John performs at Paramount Pictures' Rocketman: Live in Concert presented by Black Ink at the Greek Theater on in Los AngelesRocketman at the Greek Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Elton John today announced the announced another 24 new concert dates to his sold out “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020.

The tour will conclude in 2021 and is promoted by AEG Presents.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which launched September 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA, marks Elton’s last-ever tour, the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. Kicking off to a sold-out crowd on the tour has since then received rave reviews in every market. Taking the audience on a magical journey through his career, the show features some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his leg

Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on EltonJohn.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in advance of the general public on-sale beginning Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time through Monday, November 18 at 10pm local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour presale is powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Tickets for these events will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Members of The Rocket Club will receive priority access to Verified Fan tickets at the beginning of the official presale period (Verified Fan registration is required.) Verified Fan registration is available now through Friday, November 15 at 10pm local time. Verified TM fan presale will begin Tuesday, November 19 at 10am and run through Wednesday, November 20 at 10pm local time, supplies are limited.


NEWLY ANNOUNCED US DATES ON SALE NOVEMBER 22 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME

DATE MARKET VENUE
3/28/2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
3/29/2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
4/2/2020 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
4/3/2020 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
4/20/2020 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
4/25/2020 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
5/22/2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
5/23/2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
5/26/2020 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
5/28/2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center
5/30/2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
6/6/2020 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
6/9/2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
6/13/2020 Fargo ND Fargodome
6/15/2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
6/16/2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
6/19/2020 Chicago, IL United Center
6/20/2020 Chicago, IL United Center
6/24/2020 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
6/30/2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center
7/1/2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center
7/3/2020 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
7/7/2020 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
7/8/2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

 

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED US DATES ON SALE NOW

DATE MARKET VENUE
3/26/2020 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
4/6/2020 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
4/7/2020 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
4/10/2020 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
4/11/2020 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
4/15/2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
4/17/2020 Long Island, NY NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
4/18/2020 Long Island, NY NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
4/23/2020 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
4/26/2020 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
4/28/2020 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
5/1/2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
5/2/2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
6/3/2020 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
6/5/2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
6/11/2020 Des Moines IA Wells Fargo Arena
6/26/2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
6/27/2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
7/5/2020 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

 

More Music

  • sirius xm app on phone

    SiriusXM Starts Publishing Daily Videos From Dozens of Shows

    SiriusXM is doubling down on video: The satellite radio service officially announced a new initiative called SiriusXM Video Wednesday, with plans to publish daily videos from dozens of shows to paying subscribers. Some of the SiriusXM hosts you’ll be able to see more from include Kevin Hart, Jenny McCarthy, Joel Osteen, Karen Hunter and Jason [...]

  • Sir Elton John performs at Paramount

    Elton John Reveals Final 2020 Dates for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

    Elton John today announced the announced another 24 new concert dates to his sold out “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020. The tour will conclude in 2021 and is promoted by AEG Presents. The [...]

  • Camila Cabello Says Shawn Mendes Duet

    Camila Cabello Reveals Album Release Date, Tour, Appears on Cover of Time

    Camila Cabello made a strong play to dominate headlines on Tuesday morning, revealing the December 6 release date for her sophomore album “Romance,” announcing a brace of tour dates and appearing on the cover of Time magazine for its “Next 100” list of the next 100 most influential people in the world. The Time cover, [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Actors on Actors

    Jennifer Lopez Wants Super Bowl Halftime Show to Be a Unifying Moment for America

    When Jennifer Lopez takes the stage at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira next February, she hopes that the performance will be a unifying moment, particularly for Latinos in America. Lopez spoke about what she hopes to achieve at the Super Bowl in a conversation with Robert Pattinson for Variety‘s Actors on Actors [...]

  • Larry Meistrich Saigon

    Rapper Saigon, Film Producer Larry Meistrich Team to Help Underserved Students

    Brooklyn rapper Saigon, best known for “The Greatest Story Never Told” mixtape series and singles such as “C’Mon” and “Nunya,” has teamed with film producer Larry Meistrich (a founding member of The Shooting Gallery and NEHST Studios whose credits include the Oscar-winning “Sling Blade” and the seminal hip-hop flick “Belly”) to launch The 13thMan for [...]

  • Foo Fighters Show Canceled Dave Grohl

    Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline Boston Calling 2020 Festival

    The 2019 festival season just ended, but that’s no reason not to prep for 2020: Boston Calling announced today that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline its 2020 festival. The two acts will join a bill of over 60 performers, including an additional headliner, all of which will be shared when the [...]

  • Harry Styles performs at the 2017

    Harry Styles Reveals Dates for Massive 2020 World Tour

    Harry Styles has announced dates for a massive 2020 world tour, “Love on Tour,” in support of his upcoming album “Fine Line.” The extensive run of shows will begin in April in the UK and will travel across Europe and North America before concluding in Mexico in October. Check out the tour trailer HERE. Full list of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad