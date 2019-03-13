Elton John Announces Plans for New Memoir

Elton John has announced his first-ever autobiography, set to hit bookshelves this fall.

“My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words,” the singer tweeted last week. “My first and only official autobiography will be released October 2019.”

The legendary singer and songwriter is working with publisher Macmillan on the book, which will be the first — and Macmillan adds “the only official” — autobiography of the Grammy winner (an unauthorized biography made headlines when it was released back in 2007). John will co-author his new book with Alexis Petridis, the longtime music critic for the U.K. newspaper the Guardian.

“I’m not prone to being a nostalgic person. I’m often accused of only looking forward to my next gig or creative project,” John shares. “[But] it’s come as quite a surprise how cathartic I am finding the process of writing my memoirs.”

Macmillan says the book will give audiences a “no-holds-barred account” of the often controversial and flamboyant singer’s life, along with a glimpse into how many of his most popular songs came to be.

“Elton’s life transcends classification and his wildly readable, deeply human story will speak to anyone and everyone, everywhere,” says Macmillan managing director Anthony Forbes Watson. “We look forward to making Elton the biggest worldwide publishing event of 2019.”

John, who is currently in the middle of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour (see tour dates and tickets here), has said that this will be his last time on the road, as he looks forward to more time at home with husband David Furnish and their two children, while pursuing projects outside of music. The tour began in Pennsylvania last September and will hit five continents, spanning more than 300 shows, before reaching its conclusion at the end of 2020, with dates in his native U.K. John is also expected to help promote “Rocketman,” a film inspired by his life, when it hits theaters this summer.

“As I look back, I realize what a crazy life I have had the extreme privilege of living,” John says. “I have grown up in a period of extraordinary change in our world — and have had the joyful honor of rubbing shoulders and working with so many of the people at the heart of these changes.”

John’s autobiography is set to be released this October, though an exact date has yet to be announced. You can pre-order the book here on Amazon.com.

