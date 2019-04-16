×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Songs for Screens: How GoDaddy Inspired Mysterious Singer Elohim To Open up (Exclusive)

By

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All

For the past four years, electro-pop singer, songwriter and producer Elohim has been hiding in plain sight.

With over 200 million combined streams for her music and a strong touring track record (Coachella, HARD, Made in America and Outside Lands are just four of the many stages she’s played in the past year alone), Elohim’s ascent suggests an artist with an active, open public profile.

But until last month, Elohim had never spoken publicly using her real voice — having preferred to conduct her interviews via email or a text-to-voice technology on her laptop that gave her responses a robotic British accent. At her shows, she never paused to talk to the audience or share stories behind her songs. And in all her performances and photo/video shoots, Elohim kept her face partially obscured by parting her hair over her right eye.

But all that changed when she was heading to a commercial shoot (her first ever) for GoDaddy, to appear as one of six creators who utilize the company’s website and email marketing tools to express themselves and expand their business. The company tapped Elohim to represent not only musicians but creatives who are open about their struggles with mental health, anxiety and depression — which Elohim has detailed on many of her best-known songs including “She Talks Too Much,” “Panic Attacks” and “Xanax.”

Related

The campaign also features Elohim’s new single “TV,” which deals with those topics in similarly candid form (“I keep the TV on to drown out the sound / My mind is way too loud”). The single previews Elohim’s upcoming 2-part album “Braindead,” which will kick off with its first volume, the “Braindead Pt. 1” EP, in May to celebrate Mental Health Month.

Although Elohim quickly agreed to participate in the GoDaddy campaign, she didn’t realize she was ready to use her own voice until she was en route to the commercial’s set. “I was getting ready to translate this script we put together into the robot voice, and as I was reading the script I thought, ‘I need to say these words,’” Elohim says on the phone from her Los Angeles home in her first-ever “live” interview with a journalist. “I got to the set and said, ‘I want to speak in this commercial.’ There was never any intention of me speaking, it just opened so many doors and now I feel like I’ve overcome so much and now is my time to unveil and show people and tell people through my real voice and try to inspire people by telling my story.”

Elohim chose to take her newfound openness even further by sitting for an on-camera interview with GoDaddy for a featurette to shed some light on her creative process and how she used music to confront her fears and destigmatize mental-health issues in the process. “GoDaddy’s new campaign is all about encouraging people from all walks of life to ‘Make the World You Want’ by going after their dreams and passions,” says GoDaddy’s chief brand officer Cameron Scott. “We decided to partner with Elohim because she embodies this spirit. She’s an amazing producer, singer and songwriter who uses her platform to talk about typically taboo topics — mental health, anxiety and depression — and engage people in thoughtful conversations. We’re very happy with results of the campaign to-date, the amount of community engagement is inspiring.”

Elohim’s newfound confidence has already carried over into her touring work, having just recently played a handful of intimate dates in Los Angeles and New York where she stripped down her electronic songs to piano and a string quartet — and yes, opened up to her fans for the first time.

“I didn’t know what to expect or how my body was going to react,” she says. “But it’s so weird, I was telling my team I wasn’t nervous at all to play these shows — which two years ago never would have happened, I would have been throwing up and throwing panic fits. So it was good to show what I do broken down, and face that fear, and now I can’t believe it.”

There are at least a few things Elohim has chosen to keep to herself for now – including her real name and her age. But even her chosen stage name, taken from the Hebrew word for “God,” has taken on a new level of purpose.

“[The name] gave me the strength and passion and love,” she says. “It was the person I always wanted to be but wasn’t strong enough, and it sort of gave me that strength. I’m not religious, but it felt spiritual, it just felt really powerful to me. I honestly feel like it gave me that strength to jump from speaking with a robot voice, to be on a stage and perform and travel. I needed those tools and it worked for me.”

Songs for Screens is a Variety column sponsored by music experiential agency MAC Presents, based in NYC. It is written by Andrew Hampp, founder of music marketing consultancy 1803 LLC and former correspondent for Billboard. Each week, the column will highlight noteworthy use of music in advertising and marketing campaigns, as well as film and TV.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • SiriusXM-Pandora-podcasts

    SiriusXM Pushes 22 Podcasts to Pandora, Including From Ricky Gervais, Kevin Hart

    SiriusXM is taking its first step to repurpose content from its exclusive talk shows and other entertainment programming for Pandora’s streaming-audio audience. SiriusXM is launching 22 new podcasts, available to more than 100 million audio listeners and subscribers of Pandora and SiriusXM. The new podcasts feature content from some of SiriusXM’s most popular shows, including [...]

  • Notorious B.I.G.’s Son Pays Tribute to

    Notorious B.I.G.’s Son Pays Tribute to His Dad With Cannabis Company

    C.J. (Christopher Jordan) Wallace, son of the late, legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G., recalls feeling a flush of pride as he moved to Los Angeles as an eight-year-old. As he and his mother, singer Faith Evans, listened to LL Cool J’s classic “Going Back to Cali,” he recalls, “I can remember feeling proud, knowing he always [...]

  • Danny Boyle

    Danny Boyle Boards Alan McGee Biopic 'Creation Stories'

    Danny Boyle has come on board rock music biopic “Creation Stories,” about music mogul Alan McGee, as exec producer. Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Flemyng have joined the cast of the film, which is being sold by Metro International. Irvine Welsh, who wrote the novel that was adapted as Boyle’s movie “Trainspotting,” and Dean [...]

  • Guava Island

    'Guava Island' Explained: Understanding Donald Glover and Rihanna's Surprise Film

    Donald Glover continues to grow and impress as an artist, adding the short film “Guava Island” to his already impressive resume of Grammy-winning music as Childish Gambino and his Emmy-winning show “Atlanta.” The 55-minute movie seemingly came out of nowhere. In early April, Spotify began running ads for “Guava Island” and created a hidden playlist [...]

  • Madonna

    Madonna Reveals Release Date for New Single ‘Medellin’

    Like many people watching the Coachella livestream from home over the weekend, Madonna was quite busy on social media, posting a series of cryptic teasers for her forthcoming 14 the studio album “Madame X.” Today she revealed that the first single from that album is a collaboration with Colombian singer Maluma and is named after [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Clinton inauguration

    Pulitzer Prizes: Aretha Franklin, Trump Tax Cheating Story Honored

    Donald Trump will have something to hate tweet about this afternoon. The Pulitzer Prizes awarded two hard-hitting investigations into the 45th president during its annual ceremony on Monday. The New York Times earned a prize in explanatory reporting for an 18-month investigation into the elaborate steps that Trump and his family went to in an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad