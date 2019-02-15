×
Actress Elle Winter Signs With Sony Music’s RED

By
Variety Staff

Actress Elle Winter, whose film credits include “3 Generations” (2015), “Code Red (2016)” and “The After Party” (2018), has signed with Sony Music’s RED MUSIC. The 19-year-old and New York City native will release her debut album this year. She’s managed by former Republic Records executive David Nathan and booked by CAA music touring, acting and branding.

Winter released a song independently last year called “One More” which was featured on NBC’s “Today” show as part of “Elvis Duran’s Artist of The Month” series.  She has been collaborated with The Orphanage/OAK Felder (Demi Lovato and Alessia Cara), Dave Katz (Katy Perry and Train) and the Grammy-winning SWAGG (H.E.R.).

“We are thrilled to welcome Elle Winter and Winter Music to Sony’s RED MUSIC family,” said Bob Morelli, President of RED MUSIC. “Elle not only writes amazing pop songs, but is poised, confident and destined to be a star.”

RED is a label division of Sony Music Entertainment and home to a diverse roster of artists including lovelytheband, MAX, Jake Miller, O.A.R., Sublime with Rome, Lostboycrow, Audien, Kirk Knight and New Year’s Day. RED MUSIC is also home to the label imprint, Century Media, and joint venture partners like Triple Tigers, Disruptor Records, Z Entertainment and 88 Classic.

