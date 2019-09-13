Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ Singer, Dies at 70

Eddie Money, the prolific singer and songwriter whose songs “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Shakin'” and “Take Me Home Tonight” soundtracked popular music in the 1980s, died Friday (Sept. 13). He was 70.

A statement provided by his family reads: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

A reality television series about Money and his family, “Real Money,” had aired on AXS TV starting in April 2018. It chronicled his life at home and with his family, revealing his health struggles.

Money made his own in the Bay Area where he performed at the city’s clubs regularly. A star of MTV’s formative years, during which he starred in a series of comedic music videos, he saw major chart success with such songs as “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise” and in 1986 “Take Me Home Tonight”, a duet with Ronnie Spector, which was a radio hit. He was signed to Columbia Records and released 11 albums throughout his career.

Developing…