Ed Sheeran to Release ‘Collaborations’ Album, New Song With Chance the Rapper Drops Tonight

It turns out that “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran’s recent duet with Justin Bieber, was the first song to arrive from an elaborate album of collaborations — which is called, naturally enough, “No.6 Collaborations Project” and arrives on July 12. A second song from it, “Cross Me” featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, drops tonight at midnight ET.

Sheeran teased a tracklist with the collaborators’ names blacked out — it appears below.

“I Don’t Care,” the Bieber duet, reached No. 1 in the UK, Australia, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, and elsewhere, and No. 2 in the U.S.

In the album announcement, Sheeran said, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called ‘No.5 Collaborations Project.’ Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will be out everywhere at the same time x.”

Sheeran’s last album, “÷,” came out in March 2017. He appears as himself in Danny Boyle’s forthcoming film about a world with no Beatles, “Yesterday.”