Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber Teaming for Duet Single, ‘I Don’t Care’

By
Variety Staff

CREDIT: Courtesy Atlantic

Two of the biggest pop stars in the world, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, have joined forces for a collaborative single, “I Don’t Care,” which is set to be released Friday.

Little is known about the song, although it appears to be more Sheeran’s handiwork, as the announcement came from his camp and the single release will be on his label, Atlantic. Sheeran also receives top billing in the logo artwork for the song.

A photo was released showing the two singers in colorful shirts holding hands. It’s actually a combination of two separate shots the pair posed for, with Sheeran taking to Instagram to caption the combined image as “Photoshop spoon.”

10. Photoshop spoon

Sheeran posted lyrics to his Instagram account that read:

“Cause I don’t care,
When I’m with my baby yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I’m with my baby, yeah
Cause I don’t care, long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I’m with my baby yeah”

Bieber, for his part, posted an audio clip of less than 10 seconds that included the line, “We at a party that we don’t wanna be at.”

10

Bieber recently made a return to the music scene giving an impromptu performance of one of his older hits during Ariana Grande’s set in the second weekend of the Coachella Festival.

The song presumably is a leadoff single from Sheeran’s next album. His last, “÷,” came out in March 2017. Bieber has not released an album since 2015. His non-album single “Friends,” with BloodPop, reached the top 10 last year.

 

    Two of the biggest pop stars in the world, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, have joined forces for a collaborative single, "I Don't Care," which is set to be released Friday. Little is known about the song, although it appears to be more Sheeran's handiwork, as the announcement came from his camp and the single

