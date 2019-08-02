×

Ed Sheeran Will Break U2’s Record for Highest Grossing Tour Ever Tonight

With lower ticket prices, Sheeran had to stay on tour for two and a half years to surpass U2 by grossing $736.7 million.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Emmi Korhonen/Shutterstock (10345572d)Ed SheeranEd Sheeran in concert, Malmi Airport, Helsinki, Finland - 23 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Emmi Korhonen/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran will officially set the record for having the highest grossing tour of all time Friday night, as the 246th show of his Divide Tour pushes it to the $736.7 million mark, according to Pollstar’s calculations.

The benchmark had previously been set by U2 in 2011, when their 360 Tour grossed $735.4 million, a seemingly insurmountable figure.

There are some market differences between Sheeran’s and U2’s record-breaking tours. Theirs ran only 110 shows, whereas Sheeran will have played 255 gigs over a course of two and a half years by the time he wraps it up with a four-night stand close to home in Ipswich, England Aug. 23-26. Needless to say, perhaps, Sheeran’s ticket prices have been lower, hence the very long run needed to catch up with U2’s high-water mark.

In terms of actual tour attendance, Sheeran already broke that record of U2’s back on May 24, when their 7.3 million tickets sold was beaten by his 7,315,970, Pollstar reports. As of tonight’s show in Hannover, Germany, he’ll be up to an astonishing 8,504,493 attendees for the Divide Tour.

Related

“I just found out the Divide Tour is set to be the highest-grossing tour of all time — this is amazing,” Sheeran said in a statement. “I feel very lucky to have experienced all of the wonderful countries and crowds over the past two and a half years. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made it possible.”

Pollstar reports that Sheeran’s tour had an average $86.75 ticket price, a fairly reasonable figure by today’s standards that contributed to his ability to sell out shows at 166 venues in 43 countries. The tour played both arenas and stadiums, with an average 34,541 paying customers per gig, according to the touring trade publication.

“I thought we might have a shot at having the highest attendance record, but not the highest grossing tour,” said Sheeran’s manager, Stuart Camp.

“In all my years covering the business, it’s amazing to see an artist like Sheeran, at the age of 28, create a new touring paradigm and achieve a touring record that may not be broken in this lifetime,” said Ray Waddell, president of OVG’s Media & Conferences, parent company for Pollstar. “And he still has a lot more to do.”

More Music

  • Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Ed Sheeran Will Break U2's Record for Highest Grossing Tour Ever Tonight

    Ed Sheeran will officially set the record for having the highest grossing tour of all time Friday night, as the 246th show of his Divide Tour pushes it to the $736.7 million mark, according to Pollstar’s calculations. The benchmark had previously been set by U2 in 2011, when their 360 Tour grossed $735.4 million, a [...]

  • R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot

    R. Kelly Denied Bail at New York Arraignment Hearing

    R. Kelly was denied bail on racketeering and sexual abuse charges at an arraignment hearing in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday morning. The charges are part of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer that have been filed this year. The singer, wearing blue prison togs over an orange shirt, pleaded not guilty to [...]

  • Asap Rocky1 Oak : Gotha Takeover

    A$AP Rocky Trial: Swedish Prosecutors Ask for At Least a 6-Month Jail Sentence

    The highly publicized assault trial of A$AP Rocky wrapped Friday with Swedish prosecutors asking the court to convict the 30 year-old American rapper and consider imposing at least a six-month jail sentence. In closing arguments, the prosecutors said that the case involved too much violence to support A$AP Rocky’s argument of self-defense during a confrontation [...]

  • Katy Perry American Idol

    Katy Perry, Capitol and Collaborators Must Pay Christian Rapper $2.78 Million

    UPDATED: Katy Perry, co-writer and producer Dr. Luke, their collaborators and Capitol Records are on the hook to pay rapper Flame $2.78 million for borrowed elements in their song “Dark Horse,” a jury decided Thursday afternoon. The jurors in the copyright case came in with a judgment that Perry should pay Flame (Marcus Gray) $550,000 [...]

  • Big SeanVariety Studio, Presented by Inscape

    Big Sean Says A$AP Rocky’s Guest Verses on His Next Album Are ‘Fire!’

    Big Sean just released the video for “Single Again,” his second single of 2019, and the clip has racked up more than 3.15 million views in just three days. The track features ex-girlfriend Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign, celebrating the notion of independence and freedom from relationships. The Lawrence Lamont-directed visual simultaneously arrives as [...]

  • Jay ZSomething in the Water Music

    Woodstock 50 Artists to Receive Millions Despite Festival Cancellation

    Even though the eternally troubled Woodstock 50 festival has finally been cancelled, the artists who were scheduled to perform are getting a big payday without ever having to play a note. A rep for the festival confirmed to Variety that every artist on the bill has been paid in full — that’s some 76 artists, [...]

  • Prince Rogers Nelson

    Prince Estate to Reissue Long-Unavailable Albums Next Month

    A downside of Prince’s fierce desire to own the rights his music is that he took many recordings out of circulation, apparently figuring if he couldn’t make what he felt he deserved, no one would. Many titles have been reissued in the years since his death in April of 2016, and his estate will release [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad