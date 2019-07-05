×

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs, Including Bruno Mars Collaboration

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ed Sheeran
CREDIT: Dimitris Legakis/REX/Shutterstoc

Ed Sheeran dropped two new songs from his forthcoming “No. 6 Collaborations” album: “Blow,” with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton, and “Best Part of Me” with Yebba, who is heavily featured on Mark Ronson’s new album. Sheeran’s album drops on July 12.

The surprisingly metallic “Blow” is produced by Mars, while the acoustic ballad “Best Part of Me” is produced by Benny Blanco, Joe Rubel and Sheeran.

In the announcement, Sheeran says, “I loved making both records. Yebba is phenomenal, she’s onto massive things. Bruno, Chris and I had a lot of fun recording. Play them loud, tell your mates, enjoy.”


 

The singer has already released three songs from the album, the hit “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber, “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, and last week’s “Beautiful People” with Khalid.

In the album announcement, Sheeran said, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called ‘No.5 Collaborations Project.’ Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will be out everywhere at the same time x.”

Sheeran’s last album, “÷,” came out in March 2017. He appears as himself in Danny Boyle’s forthcoming film about a world with no Beatles, “Yesterday.”

Related

No. 6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT Tracklisting:

  1. Beautiful People feat. Khalid
  2. South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B
  3. Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock
  4. Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy
  5. Best Part of Me feat. YEBBA
  6. I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber
  7. Antisocial with Travis Scott
  8. Remember the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent
  9. Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus
  10. Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai
  11. Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave
  12. I Don’t Want Your Money feat. H.E.R
  13. 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
  14. Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex
  15. BLOW with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Music

  • Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs, Including Bruno Mars Collaboration

    Ed Sheeran dropped two new songs from his forthcoming “No. 6 Collaborations” album: “Blow,” with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton, and “Best Part of Me” with Yebba, who is heavily featured on Mark Ronson’s new album. Sheeran’s album drops on July 12. The surprisingly metallic “Blow” is produced by Mars, while the acoustic ballad “Best [...]

  • Andre Menard

    As the Montreal Jazz Festival Turns 40, its Visionary Founders Take a Final Bow

    The 40th edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montreal, which comes to a close this weekend, marks the last time festival founders André Ménard and Alain Simard curate the 11-day showcase of top-notch jazz players along with hundreds of artists playing all styles of music in a variety of settings. The 2019 edition [...]

  • Black Ball

    A$AP Rocky to Be Held by Swedish Authorities for Two More Weeks

    A$AP Rocky will be detained in Sweden for an extra two weeks after he was arrested Tuesday following an altercation with fans in Stockholm, according to the BBC and the New York Times. The court ruled on Friday that is a flight risk and must to be confined to a detention center, his lawyer, Henrik [...]

  • lil-nas-x-performs-at-the-glastonbury-festival

    Lil Nas X Talks About Backlash After Coming Out as Gay

    Lil Nas X spoke about the backlash to coming out as gay in a BBC interview, Friday. The “Old Town Road” rapper had hinted about his sexuality earlier in the week in series of Tweets highlighting his lyrics and the artwork on releases of his songs. “I kinda revealed it,” he told the BBC when [...]

  • Julius Kincek Vladimir Kocandrie

    Warner Music Group Acquires Slovakia's Forza, Home to the OPUS Catalog

    Forza Music, the Slovakian entertainment company founded in 1994 that’s home to music from the region released over four decades going back to the 1960s, has been acquired by Warner Music Group. The deal also encompasses the catalog of OPUS, Slovakia’s former state-run record company and the second biggest label in the country, which has [...]

  • This combination photo shows Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun: A Crisis PR Expert's Take on 'Scootergate'

    Dylan Jones spent more than 20 years working in the music industry, specializing in public relations for MTV in his native England then moving on to Music Choice and EMI, where he led corporate communications for the recorded arm through its 2011 sale to Universal Music Group. Jones went solo soon after and currently holds [...]

  • Patti Labelle

    Patti LaBelle Gets Philadelphia Street Named in Her Honor

    Patti LaBelle received one of the highest honors a music star can get: a street bearing her name. On July 2, Patti Labelle Way made its debut in Philadelphia as the block of Broad Street between Spruce and Locust Streets. The ceremony was officiated by Jim Kenney, Mayor of the City of Philadelphia, Michael DelBene, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad