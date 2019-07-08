Ed Sheeran Drops New Video for ‘Blow,’ Featuring Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton

In the wee hours of Monday morning Ed Sheeran dropped a new video for “Blow,” the song featuring Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton from his forthcoming “No. 6 Collaborations Project” album, which comes out Friday.

The video for the unexpectedly hard-rocking song was directed by Mars and apparently does not feature any of the performers, whose roles are played by glammed up female doppelgangers. Cementing the rock vibe, the clip was shot at The Viper Room in Los Angeles.

Sheeran has now unveiled five tracks from his upcoming LP. “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber is already shaping up to be the song of summer and climbing the radio charts in tandem with the second and third singles revealed – “Cross Me” featuring Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock and “Beautiful People” featuring Khalid, respectively, and the ballad “Best Part of Me” was released with “Blow” last Friday.