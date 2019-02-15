Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Paradigm Agency Win Big at Pollstar Awards

The 30th Annual Pollstar Awards, a night to honor the concert and touring industries, gave out the night’s biggest awards to tours by Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé & Jay-Z on Wednesday. In addition, Paradigm won booking agency of the year and Marty Diamond was named agent of the year.

Founded in 1981, Pollstar is a trade publication dedicated to covering the global concert industry and its box office data is a leading resource. This year’s annual conference, called Pollstar Live!, occurred over three days at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and was hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer. The Pollstar Awards took place on the final day and awarded the 2018’s best tours, promoters, agents, venues, artists and managers.

Normally decided by industry voters, Pollstar used box office performance for the first time to help determine the winners. This year also debuted the Music Unites award, which was founded by rock band Linkin Park. Speakers at the event included Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Khalid, George Clinton and Nikki Sixx.

See the full list of winners below.

Major Tour of the Year: Ed Sheeran | ÷ Tour

Best Rock Tour: Foo Fighters | Concrete and Gold Tour 2018

Best Hip-Hop/R&B: Beyoncé & Jay-Z | On The Run II Tour

Best Pop Tour: Taylor Swift | Reputation Stadium Tour

Best Country Tour: Chris Stapleton | Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour

Best Latin Tour: Shakira | El Dorado World Tour

Best Comedy Tour: Kevin Hart | The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour

Best Support/Special Guest: Kacey Musgraves | Harry Styles – Harry Styles: Live

Best Residency: Bruce Springsteen | Walter Kerr Theatre

Best Attraction: America

Best Non-Music Tour of the Year: Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama

Best New Headliner: Greta Van Fleet

Music Festival Over 30K Capacity: Coachella | Indio, CA

Music Festival Under 30K Capacity: Newport Folk Festival | Newport, RI

Nightclub of the Year: 9:30 Club | Washington, D.C.

Theatre of the Year: Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Arena of the Year: Madison Square Garden Arena | New York, NY

Best Outdoor Concert Venue: Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

Best New Concert Venue: The Rooftop at Pier 17 | New York, NY

Venue Executive of the Year: Laurie Jacoby, Madison Square Garden

Talent Buyer of the Year: Stacy Vee, Goldenvoice

Bill Graham Award-Promoter of the Year: Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group

International Promoter of the Year: Barrie Marshall, Marshal Arts Ltd

Bobby Brooks Award – Agent of the Year: Marty Diamond, Paradigm Talent Agency

International Booking Agent of the Year: Emma Banks, Creative Artists Agency

Booking Agency of the Year: Paradigm Talent Agency

Rising Star: Lesley Olenik, Live Nation

Personal Manager of the Year: Coran Capshaw, Red Light Management

Road Warrior: Gus Brandt | Foo Fighters, Pharrell Williams/NERD, Conan O’Brien

Best Production/Transportation Company: Upstaging, Inc.

Best Brand Partnership/Live Campaign: Nationwide Insurance w/Brad Paisley

Best Touring Musician: Elton John

Marketing/PR Exec: Allison McGregor, Creative Artists Agency

Best Hang: Austin City Limits Music Festival

The Lifer: Frank Riley, High Road Touring

The Unavailable Award: Bob Roux, Live Nation

Most Frequently Name-Dropped: Michael Rapino, Live Nation

The Back In My Day: Ron Delsener, Live Nation

Most Dreaded Phone Call: Irving Azoff, Full Stop Management

Most Terrifying Agent: Marsha Vlasic, Artist Group International