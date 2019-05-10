×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Drop Pop Confection ‘I Don’t Care’ (Listen)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Bieber Ed Sheeran
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran is back with his first new song in over two years. “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber was produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, who also share writing credits on the song with Bieber and longtime collaborator Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

In the tradition of the rhythmic pop that has become a staple of both Sheeran’s and Bieber’s sound, the track’s beat comes courtesy of an acoustic snare that paces the vocals in almost a flittering fashion. In fact, the singers’ two voices meld together so seamlessly that it’s at times hard to make out who’s singing which verse. Ditto for the undeniable “ooh oohs” that bookend the chorus.

Lyrically, the song extols the comfort of a long-term relationship — a status update both Sheeran and Bieber can confidently claim —  where a bad party won’t drag you down and neither will crippling anxiety brought on by unnamed “people.”

Hand claps punctuate a breakdown towards the end, which leads into the song’s loving refrain, “I don’t care / I can deal with the bad nights / When I’m with my baby, yeah.”

It’s not the first time Sheeran and Bieber have teamed up musically: the 2015 Bieber hit “Love Yourself,” from his “Purpose” album, was co-written by Sheeran.

The song is presumably from a forthcoming release, although the art from Sheeran’s 2017 release “Divide” remains affixed to his social media handles and YouTube page, where the lyric video for “I Don’t Care” (watch it below) logged 300,000 views within 40 minutes.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Justin Bieber Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Drop Pop Confection 'I Don't Care' (Listen)

    Ed Sheeran is back with his first new song in over two years. “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber was produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, who also share writing credits on the song with Bieber and longtime collaborator Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. In the tradition of the rhythmic pop that has become a [...]

  • Zayn Malik at 60th Annual Grammy

    'A Whole New World' Video Has Zayn and Zhavia Ward Yearning to Fly (Watch)

    Take a look, if you will, at the brand new video Zayn and a female duet partner star in for the theme from “Five Hundred Fifty Shades Darker” … sorry, Disney’s live-action remake of “Aladdin.” The kind of woozy arrangement they’ve come up with for the classic “A Whole New World” sounds like it’d be [...]

  • Marcie Allen and Cara LewisBillboard's 13th

    Hip-Hop Agent Cara Lewis Accused of Bullying, Improper Conduct in Contentious Suit

    Marcie Allen, who heads up the music marketing and branding agency MAC Presents, is suing hip-hop agent Cara Lewis and her company Cara Lewis Group (CLG). In a filing obtained by Variety, Allen accuses Lewis of “bullying, threats, false assertions and improper conduct … out of greed and a clear lack of gratitude for [Allen’s] [...]

  • Nashville

    Female Nashville Execs Speak out at ‘Women Who Rock’ Music Biz Event 

    It was only fitting that Heather McBee managed to tie a song by a classic country artist into the theme of the fourth annual “WHO KNEW Women Who Rock” event. McBee, formerly of Sony Music and now vice president of operations at Nashville Entrepreneur Center, served as emcee of the fourth annual event, which featured [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Immersive Concert Tour to Resume This Fall

    “Game of Thrones” fans who are dreading the end of their beloved HBO series will get one final chance to celebrate their favorite fantasy when the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” kicks off a 20-city amphitheater tour Sept. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y. Ramin Djawadi’s Emmy-winning score will be played by symphony orchestras in New [...]

  • Google Assistant Is Coming to Sonos

    Sonos to Launch Google Assistant Support Next Week, Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

    Sonos finally is bringing the Google Assistant to its smart speakers: The company announced as part of its earnings report Thursday that Assistant support will be rolling out next week. “Through a software upgrade, Sonos One and Beam will support the Google Assistant in the U.S., with more markets to come over the next few [...]

  • BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin,

    BTS Announces New Single 'Lights'

    Surprise releases seem to be more the rule than the exception for major pop acts nowadays, but BTS will be having none of that. The K-pop group has put fans on warning that they have a new single coming in about two months’ time — the Japanese-language “Lights,” which will be matched up with Japanese [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad