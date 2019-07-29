×

‘Easy Rider’ to Play Radio City With Live Rock Score from Roger McGuinn, John Kay

T Bone Burnett is assembling the musical performances to accompany the 1969 film.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885924n)Dennis Hopper, Peter FondaEasy Rider - 1969Director: Dennis HopperColumbiaUSAScene StillDrama
CREDIT: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Easy Rider” wasn’t born to be live, necessarily, but it will be, now, with a combination of screening and live performance set to take place at Radio City Music Hall Sept. 20. The film’s key original soundtrack artists, John Kay of Steppenwolf and Roger McGuinn of the Byrds, are on board to reprise their songs from the film, and T Bone Burnett has been enlisted to direct the musical performances.

“Peter Fonda’s team reached out to see if I’d be interested in exploring ideas for the film’s 50th anniversary,” says Dayglo Presents’ Peter Shapiro, who’s presenting the show in partnership with Live Nation. The combination of music and visual is his forte, as he’s been responsible for putting everything from “U23D” to the Grateful Dead’s “Fare Thee Well” on cinema screens. The approach he came up with for this was not unlike “when the Bowl does ‘Star Wars’ and ‘ John Williams shows, but different from what is typically done, which is movie with classical-style orchestral performance. This real rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack performed live thing hasn’t quite been done. I think it portends a different way to approach the presentation of out-of-home entertainment.”

Related

It’s being advertised as a one-night-only event, but Shapiro hopes it does have a further life. “This will be the first, and maybe we’ll do it again other places,” he says.

Easy Rider” is unusual in that it has no underscore for any of the dialogue scenes — and none will be added for this presentation — while it pioneered the use of rock songs for substantial interstitial moments. Although it hasn’t been determined yet, Shapiro is leaving open the possibility that the songs may play out a little bit longer at Radio City than they do on screen. “Maybe if it’s an interstitial piece, the film has maybe two minutes of music with a visual montage of them on the road on the motorcycles — and maybe the songs go longer, and after the montage we let the band play for a bit. But the movie itself will be treated purely.”

Kay and McGuinn are the marquee draws for “Easy Rider” fans, of course, but “I have a couple ideas for guests,” Shapiro says. Fonda will introduce the screening.

“What a ride it’s been,” Fonda said in a statement. “From a funky motel room in Toronto in ‘67 to a roar on the shore at Cannes in May 1969. A wild ride up the stairs at the Palais into the history books of cinema. Looking for America. Would we find it today? I think not. Did we really ‘blow it?’ You bet. Fifty years later, are we blowing it now? You bet. Enjoy the new print. Sing along with the songs. Laugh with the humor! Remember the spirit! Find the love.”

 

 

More Film

  • Sherlock Holmes

    Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Sherlock Holmes 3' Tapped for $20 Million California Tax Credit

    “Sherlock Holmes 3,” starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, has been selected by the California Film Commission to receive a conditional $20.8 million tax credit for shooting in California. Other feature films announced Monday include a Warner Bros. remake of “Little Shop of Horrors” with a $9.6 million credit; Will Smith’s “King Richard” with [...]

  • First Look at 1998 Tour de

    First Look at 1998 Tour de France Film ‘The Racer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    With the 2019 edition of the Tour de France having drawn to a close, the first image of “The Racer,” a film set during the notorious 1998 edition of the iconic bike race, has been released. The real-life Tour de France was tainted by doping scandals in 1998, subsequently earning the nickname the Tour de [...]

  • 'Patrick Melrose' TV show premiere

    Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Voice Cast for Channel 4's ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’

    Benedict Cumberbatch will lend his voice to “The Tiger Who Came to Tea,” the animated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book for Channel 4 in the U.K. The “Avengers: Endgame” star will be joined by Tamsin Greig, David Oyelowo, David Walliams, and Paul Whitehouse in the Lupus Films-produced movie, which will be part of [...]

  • Chinese animation film Nezha breaks box

    China Box Office: ‘Nezha’ Breaks Animation Records With $91 Million Opening

    Chinese animation “Nezha” broke local records with its $91.5 million opening, the highest ever for an animated film in the Middle Kingdom. The amount also made it the second-highest-grossing film of any kind in the world over the weekend, trailing only “The Lion King,” though it will quickly overtake the Disney title in China. An [...]

  • Dora and the Lost City of

    Film Review: 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold'

    Dora the Explorer was seven years old when audiences met her on television, a sing-songy polymath who traveled the map seeking answers and solving puzzles, accompanied by a big-mouthed backpack and equally loquacious monkey, Boots. Nearly 20 years have passed since the adventure show first aired (enough to cultivate a massive global awareness), but only [...]

  • Parasite

    Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or Winner 'Parasite' Pulled From China Festival

    South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” this year’s Palme d’Or winner, was canceled from screening Sunday as the closing film for China’s FIRST Film Festival for “technical reasons,” making it the fifth festival film to run into trouble with Chinese censors this year. “Parasite” is a violent, dark comedy about class conflict and greed that [...]

  • The Red Sea Diving Resort

    Film Review: 'The Red Sea Diving Resort'

    “There’s so much to see and do in Arous,” read the brochure for a Sudanese vacation spot where visitors could go scuba diving amid reefs “made famous by Jacques-Yves Cousteau and Hans Hass.” Never mind that Sudan was in a state of civil war and no place for tourists in the early 1980s. European tourists [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad