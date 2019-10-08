×
Eagles to Perform ‘Hotel California’ Album in Its Entirety on 2020 Tour

The Eagles

As expected, the Eagles’ recent string of Las Vegas dates, in which they played their 1976 classic “Hotel California” album in its entirety, were a dry run for a tour next year: The group will bring the show across North America in the spring, performing the album along with many other hits, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m. local time; American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Vegas shows were the first time the Eagles — who now consist of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — have ever performed the “Hotel California” album in its entirety and featured 77 musicians on stage, including a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir.

After the death of cofounder Glenn Frey in 2016, the group reconfigured around his son, Deacon, and country multi-instrumentalist Gill and have toured steadily ever since.

“Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.” Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour. The band’s “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977” is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

“Hotel California” 2020 Tour Dates:

Friday, February 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Saturday, February 8 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, February 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, February 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, February 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sunday, March 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Friday, March 6 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Saturday, March 7 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Saturday, April 11 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Sunday, April 12 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, April 17 Inglewood, CA “Fabulous” Forum
Saturday, April 18 Inglewood, CA “Fabulous” Forum

 

