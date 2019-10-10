×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dwight Yoakam Slated for Top Honor at BMI Country Awards

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Country music performer Dwight Yoakam, a participant in the upcoming PBS documentary series "Country Music," takes part in a panel discussion during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, Calif2019 Summer TCA - PBS, Beverly Hills, USA - 29 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Dwight Yoakam, already set to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this fall, has just been scheduled for another imminent Music City honor. BMI announced Thursday that the California country icon will receive the President’s Award as a centerpiece of the Nashville branch’s signature event, the BMI Country Awards, taking place in November on the eve of the CMA Awards.

Yoakam is at the forefront of many country fans’ minds not least of all because of the prominent role filmmaker Ken Burns afforded him as a historian as well as practitioner of the genre in his recent “Country Music” documentary series.

“To this day, no other artist has captured country music’s past and catapulted it into the future quite like Dwight Yoakam,” Jody Williams, BMI Nashville’s creative VP, said in a statement. “Standing on the shoulders of Bakersfield legends, Dwight’s self-penned songs have made indelible marks on America’s musical culture. His career includes roles in most every facet of the entertainment business and we are thrilled to celebrate him with BMI’s President’s Award.”

Past BMI President’s Award recipients include Kenny Chesney, Harlan Howard, Brooks & Dunn and Billy Sherrill from the country world and Pink, Adam Levine and Toni Braxton from outside it. The award often goes to singer-songwriters, and occasionally those who have achieved legend status just on the writing side; it’s officially earmarked for “songwriters who have distinctly and profoundly influenced the entertainment industry.”

Yoakam is expected to be the subject of an all-star salute at the 67th annual edition of the awards, to be held at BMI’s Nashville headquarters Nov. 12.

Also announced Thursday by the performing rights organization was a brand new honor, the Legacy Award, to be given to a song that’s endured in the public consciousness. The inaugural recipient will be the country-bluegrass standard “Rocky Top,” written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant.

Yoakam’s BMI honor will follow by about a month his Oct. 14 induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame at its 49th annual ceremony, to be held at Nashville’s Music City Center.

Not to let his December be inactive after all that awards activity in October and November, Yoakam has previously announced a six-night residency in Las Vegas at the Wynn’s Encore Theater beginning Dec. 4. The show, being billed as “An Evening With Dwight Yoakam & the Bakersfield Beat,” will focus on that California city’s musical legacy, with songs by Buck Owens and Merle Haggard as well as his own work. A March 2020 return to the Wynn has been set as well. The show shares a name with the SiriusXM channel that Yoakam launched in 2018.

 

More Music

  • Mike Shinoda House

    Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Makes Off-Market Deal in Encino

    Multiple snitches swear Mike Shinoda, co-founder of the two-time Grammy winning alt-rock band Linkin Park, one of the top-selling bands on the planet with more than 70 million album sales, has made a clandestine, $7.95 million off-market purchase of a brand spanking new mansion in the affluent foothills above Encino, California. The house, a forward [...]

  • Country music performer Dwight Yoakam, a

    Dwight Yoakam Slated for Top Honor at BMI Country Awards

    Dwight Yoakam, already set to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this fall, has just been scheduled for another imminent Music City honor. BMI announced Thursday that the California country icon will receive the President’s Award as a centerpiece of the Nashville branch’s signature event, the BMI Country Awards, taking place in [...]

  • Ben Platt Variety Power of New

    Ben Platt on Coming Out and the Queerness of 'The Politician'

    Ben Platt never imagined he would one day star in a series like “The Politician.” “I didn’t think I could be a star of a show in general starting out. I think I was like, ‘I’ll do Broadway. I can be on stage and I can play Jimmy in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and Nathan Detroit [...]

  • Tommy Mottola

    Tommy Mottola: From the Bronx to the Boardroom to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    “Tommy Mottola lives on the road.” If you were in or around New York City in the summer of ’76, you couldn’t help hearing that verse come out of every radio. The song was “Cherchez la Femme” by Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band, and disco was in full swing. That was the first time many [...]

  • Vice News - Spotify - Uncommitted

    Vice News Sells Spotify Three Podcast Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vice Media, in another bid to diversify its revenue mix, struck a deal with Spotify to distribute three podcast series exclusive on the streaming platform. Vice News will produce the trio of original podcast series, combining long-form narrative, talk, and investigative journalism, covering the 2020 U.S. election and current events worldwide. The deal follows Vice [...]

  • Blumhouse-iheartmedia-The-Mantawauk-Caves

    Blumhouse Inks iHeartMedia Pact for Horror Podcasts, Eyeing TV and Film Spinoffs

    Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions now wants to strike fear through people’s earbuds. Blumhouse and radio and podcasting giant iHeartMedia reached a deal to produce a series of fictional podcast series for potential future film and television development, the companies announced. Under the pact, the companies will collaborate to develop and produce scripted podcasts in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad