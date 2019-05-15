Dua Lipa and Tom Jones to Perform at amfAR’s Cannes Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety‘s Marc Malkin is on the scene at the Cannes Film Festival. Get the scoop on all the news, parties and more straight from the Croisette below.

AmfAR’s upcoming Cannes gala is shaping up quite nicely.

Sources tell Variety that the evening will feature performances by Dua Lipa and Tom Jones. And they’re not the only ones on the bill. Another “major artist” will be announced any minute, sources say. The 26th annual event, hosted by Chris Tucker, takes place on May 23 at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

See more from Cannes below.

“DEAD” CASTING: There are no hard feelings between Daniel Craig and “The Dead Don’t Die” director Jim Jarmusch. “Dead Don’t Die” actress Chloe Sevigny confirms that the “James Bond” star was supposed to be in the movie, but it didn’t work out for unknown reasons. Even so, Craig did visit the set of the movie while they were shooting in upstate New York.

Meanwhile, “The Dead Don’t Die” premiere party at La Terrasse by Albane, where star Bill Murray was spotted on the dance floor, continued into the wee hours with an impromptu party at the bar at The Carlton.

RSVP: Amber Heard, Naomi Campbell and Rita Ora are on the guest list for the 10th anniversary Annual Filmmakers dinner hosted by Charles Finch, Edward Enninful and Michael Kors happening on May 17 at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.