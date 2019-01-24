Dua Lipa Drops New Song and Video, ‘Swan Song’ (Watch)

Dua Lipa today dropped a new song and video called “Swan Song.” The singer, who is nominated for two Grammys and was honored at Variety’s Hitmakers event last fall, releases the song and video ahead of the Twentieth Century Fox film “Alita: Battle Angel” an action-adventure film from producers James Cameron and Jon Landau and director Robert Rodriguez.

The video, directed by Floria Sigismondi, places Lipa in the film’s world, on the treacherous streets of Iron City. Sigismondi said of the video “While in the film Alita is quite literally on a journey to discover who she is, her story serves as a really powerful allegory for any girl who doesn’t yet know her own power. I wanted to play with that same profound notion by dropping Dua into a facet of Alita’s world and allowing Alita to serve as a surrogate that leads her on a journey to discover she’s stronger than she ever could have imagined.”

The song, co-written by Dua Lipa along with Justin Tranter, Kennedi Lykken, Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson, and Tom Holkenborg, follows a whirlwind year of for Lipa. In addition to the continued success of her debut album, the song “One Kiss,” her collaboration with Calvin Harris, became the biggest selling UK single of 2018.