Drake Rhapsodizes Over Toronto Raptors’ NBA Win: ‘We Willed This Into Existence’

No one had to think hard about who the happiest celebrity in the world might be Thursday night. Drake was as over the moon as anyone but a Golden State Warriors fan could have hoped or expected after his beloved Toronto Raptors won the first NBA championship in their 24-year history, beating the Warriors 114-110 in game 6 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Raptors’ ambassador was in so-called Jurassic Park, outside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, to take in the victory. Dr This is poetic,” Drake repeated, overwhelmed with emotion during a post-win media scrum, already wearing a championship hat. “You just have to watch it happen. The six in six. Kyle Lowry with a ring. Kawhi Leonard bringing a chip to the city. I want my chips with a dip, that’s all I know. I don’t want my chips plain. I want my chips with a dip. So bring them dips. That dynasty’s over. We did what we had to do.”

Drake then said he’s praying for “KD” (Kevin Durant had surgery on his Achilles tendon) and “Big Papi” (retired Red Sox player David Ortiz was shot June 9 in the Dominican Republic). “But tonight belongs to Toronto,” he said before adding, “We did this. We did this off of heart. We did this off of love. We willed this into existence. We manifested this. I told you the first time. People like to make memes; make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful. Look at my brothers up there celebrating. It is what it is.

“You see what my hat says: not Finals, not Eastern Conference, not ‘nice try’ or ‘see you next year’ — champions. Let’s go. Real talk.”