Drake Tops IFPI’s 2018 Best-Selling Artist List

By
Variety Staff

Drake
CREDIT: RMV/REX/Shutterstock

The global recording industry trade organization IFPI has named Drake as the world’s best-selling recording artist of 2018, based on the success of his fifth full-length, “Scorpion,” and its singles “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.” Drake is the only artist to ever hold this title multiple times, with his first being in 2016.

The full top 10 appears below.

Released in June of last year, “Scorpion” and songs from it broke multiple streaming records. Among other feats, it became the first album to reach 1 billion streams across all platforms worldwide and “God’s Plan” broke first-day streaming records on Spotify and Apple, with over 14 million streams.

Previous recipients of the award are One Direction (2013), Taylor Swift (2014), Adele (2015), Drake (2016) and Ed Sheeran (2017). According to the announcement, the award reflects an artist’s worldwide success across digital and physical music formats, from streams to vinyl.

Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI, said: “Drake has had an incredible, record-breaking year, one that is more than worthy of the title of Global Recording Artist of the Year. That Drake has won this award for the second time is testament to his continued global appeal and his ability to engage and connect with fans.”

TOP 10 GLOBAL RECORDING ARTISTS OF 2018

  1. Drake
  2. BTS
  3. Ed Sheeran
  4. Post Malone
  5. Eminem
  6. Queen
  7. Imagine Dragons
  8. Ariana Grande
  9. Lady Gaga
  10. Bruno Mars

 

 

