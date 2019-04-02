Drake Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at London Concert: ‘Rest Easy, My G’

Drake paid tribute to his friend Nipsey Hussle on Monday night at the first show of his seven-night residency at London’s O2 Arena. Hussle was murdered Sunday afternoon in front of his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

“Somebody that provided for his people. Somebody that always treated you with respect when he saw you. Somebody that demanded respect when he walked in a room,” Drake said of Hussle to the crowd. “So, I really just wanna do this shot for Nip tonight and I just want everybody to look around and be grateful and happy that we’re all here together alive and well because life can end at any moment.

“I just want to say I love you, I’m thankful to be here with you tonight,” Drake concluded. “London, as long as you’ll have me back I’ll stand in the middle of this building and I’ll give you everything I fucking got. Cheers my brother. Rest easy, my G.”

Drake and Hussle collaborated on the 2009 song “Killer,” which despite its title is actually about success in the rap game.

Los Angeles police last night named 29-year-old Eric Holder as a suspect in Hussle’s shooting and asked for the public’s help in locating him. Detectives allege that he got into a white 2016 Chevy Cruze, license plate number 7RJD742, and fled the scene. Police believe the getaway car was driven by an unidentified woman.

Violence erupted at a tribute to Hussle in Los Angeles Monday night when fans mistakenly thought shots had been fired; 19 people were injured.