×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drake Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at London Concert: ‘Rest Easy, My G’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drake
CREDIT: Olly Stabler/REX/Shutterstock

Drake paid tribute to his friend Nipsey Hussle on Monday night at the first show of his seven-night residency at London’s O2 Arena. Hussle was murdered Sunday afternoon in front of his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

“Somebody that provided for his people. Somebody that always treated you with respect when he saw you. Somebody that demanded respect when he walked in a room,” Drake said of Hussle to the crowd. “So, I really just wanna do this shot for Nip tonight and I just want everybody to look around and be grateful and happy that we’re all here together alive and well because life can end at any moment.

“I just want to say I love you, I’m thankful to be here with you tonight,” Drake concluded. “London, as long as you’ll have me back I’ll stand in the middle of this building and I’ll give you everything I fucking got. Cheers my brother. Rest easy, my G.”

Drake and Hussle collaborated on the 2009 song “Killer,” which despite its title is actually about success in the rap game.

Los Angeles police last night named 29-year-old Eric Holder as a suspect in Hussle’s shooting and asked for the public’s help in locating him. Detectives allege that he got into a white 2016 Chevy Cruze, license plate number 7RJD742, and fled the scene. Police believe the getaway car was driven by an unidentified woman.
Violence erupted at a tribute to Hussle in Los Angeles Monday night when fans mistakenly thought shots had been fired; 19 people were injured.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Music

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Case Outcome Raises Questions of Celebrity Justice

    Jussie Smollett walked out of a Chicago courtroom last week an innocent man. In exchange for a forfeited $10,000 bond, prosecutors dropped 16 charges alleging that the “Empire” actor had staged a fake hate crime and then lied to police about it. Smollett’s record will be expunged, and in the eyes of the justice system, [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at London Concert: 'Rest Easy, My G'

    Drake paid tribute to his friend Nipsey Hussle on Monday night at the first show of his seven-night residency at London’s O2 Arena. Hussle was murdered Sunday afternoon in front of his clothing store in South Los Angeles. “Somebody that provided for his people. Somebody that always treated you with respect when he saw you. Somebody that demanded respect when he walked [...]

  • Streaming Placeholder

    Driven by Streaming, Global Recorded-Music Revenues Soar to $19.1 Billion

    The global recorded music market grew by 9.7% in 2018 — its fourth consecutive year of growth — to $19.1 billion, according the latest annual report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). Streaming revenue grew by 34.0% and accounted for almost half (47%) of global revenue, powered by a 32.9% increase in [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Drops Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ Series at London Gig

    Drake took a moment out from performing at a London show on his Assassination Vacation tour Monday night to give fans a first look at a teaser trailer for “Top Boy,” the upcoming Netflix series he is producing. The singer is exec-producing the show alongside business partner Adel “Future” Nur, and Maverick Carter and Jamal [...]

  • Nate Albert

    Warner Bros. Records Names Nate Albert Executive VP of A&R

    Nate Albert has joined Warner Bros. Records as Executive Vice President of A&R, based at the label’s Los Angeles headquarters, the company announced today. Albert, a founding member of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, has held senior A&R posts at Capitol Records and Republic Records, signing artists such as The Weeknd and acclaimed singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers. [...]

  • Bette Midler Variety Power of Women

    Bette Midler Gets Candid About Hollywood, Feminism and Trump

    Long before Reese Witherspoon or Nicole Kidman produced their own material, Bette Midler was calling all the shots on her productions. In 1985, she signed a blockbuster multi-movie deal at Disney’s Touchstone Pictures, making her the highest-paid actress of her time. But in addition to a massive paycheck, she also wanted to be empowered to make [...]

  • Kacey Musgraves Power of Women New

    Kacey Musgraves Wants to Help Young People Follow Their Arrow Into Music Education

    Kacey Musgraves would like young people to follow their arrow wherever it goes, as her signature song says, and if she could provide just a little tailwind to help those arrows land in the bull’s-eye that is music, all the better. “Music education has long been an interest of mine,” says the country-pop star. “It [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad