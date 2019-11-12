Drake Jabs Back at Camp Flog Gnaw Haters, Jokes He’s ‘Signed a 10-Year Residency’ at Festival

The day after Drake was booed offstage during his surprise appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival was filled with philosophizing about What Went Wrong, with a general consensus being that the superstar misread the fest’s young, sarcastic, Gen Z-heavy crowd and hey, you know he is 33 now.

Well, after many thousands had spoken their piece and Tyler himself had scolded the “a—holes” in the crowd at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium for being “mad rude,” Drake himself weighed in with the sort of sharp verbal elbows that have gotten him — and kept him — where he is today.

“Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30.” The caption appears next to a photo of himself with former Odd Future member Taco, which is in itself a twist…

While a surprise headliner had been teased with question marks in the festival’s poster, many people expected Tyler’s former Odd Future bandmate Frank Ocean, and chanted his name and/or booed Drake, apparently out of disappointment. After performing nine songs and hearing the boos, Drake told the crowd, “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight. What’s up? If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight.” After getting a negative response, he said, “Well, look, it’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me.” And with that, he left the stage.

Tyler slammed the people who booed in a series of tweets Monday morning.

“I thought bringing one of the biggest artists on the f—ing planet to a music festival was fire!,” he wrote. “But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like assholes when it didnt come true and i dont f— with that … That sh– was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and i think that sh– is f—ing trash.”

He thanked Drake for his appearance twice in subsequent tweets.