×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drake Jabs Back at Camp Flog Gnaw Haters, Jokes He’s ‘Signed a 10-Year Residency’ at Festival

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drake
CREDIT: Roger Goodgroves/REX/Shutterstock

The day after Drake was booed offstage during his surprise appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival was filled with philosophizing about What Went Wrong, with a general consensus being that the superstar misread the fest’s young, sarcastic, Gen Z-heavy crowd and hey, you know he is 33 now.

Well, after many thousands had spoken their piece and Tyler himself had scolded the “a—holes” in the crowd at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium for being “mad rude,” Drake himself weighed in with the sort of sharp verbal elbows that have gotten him — and kept him — where he is today.

“Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30.” The caption appears next to a photo of himself with former Odd Future member Taco, which is in itself a twist…

 

While a surprise headliner had been teased with question marks in the festival’s poster, many people expected Tyler’s former Odd Future bandmate Frank Ocean, and chanted his name and/or booed Drake, apparently out of disappointment. After performing nine songs and hearing the boos, Drake told the crowd, “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight. What’s up? If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight.” After getting a negative response, he said, “Well, look, it’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me.” And with that, he left the stage.

Tyler slammed the people who booed in a series of tweets Monday morning.

“I thought bringing one of the biggest artists on the f—ing planet to a music festival was fire!,” he wrote. “But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like assholes when it didnt come true and i dont f— with that … That sh– was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and i think that sh– is f—ing trash.”

He thanked Drake for his appearance twice in subsequent tweets.

 

More Music

  • Young ThugBillboard Hot 100, Day 2,

    Travis Scott Remix Drives Young Thug’s ‘Hot’ to No. 1 on Rolling Stone Top 100

    Driven by a remix featuring Travis Scott, Young Thug’s single “Hot” has roared to the top of the Rolling Stone Top 100 this week. The song racked up more than 20 million audio streams and 3,700 downloads. Also getting a big boost is buzzing artist Arizona Zervas, whose “Roxanne” soared to No. 6 after debuting at [...]

  • HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE

    'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Cast Talks New Music (Watch)

    Disney has debuted a preview clip of the upcoming “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” in which the cast discusses how the music of the original movies and 2019’s tunes combine to tell a new tale. Indeed, it’s the start of something new: instead of cheering on Troy Bolton and Gabriella, a next generation [...]

  • Mick Fleetwood to Lead Concert Celebrating

    Mick Fleetwood to Lead All-Star Concert Celebrating Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green Era

    Fleetwood Mac drummer and cofounder Mick Fleetwood today announced an all-star concert honoring the group’s early years of Fleetwood Mac and its founder, Peter Green. Set for February 25 at the London Palladium, Fleetwood has enlisted a stellar cast of musicians to perform, including Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, [...]

  • Alicia Keys

    Alicia Keys, Miguel, Ozuna, Prince Royce Added to Latin Grammy Awards Lineup

    The Latin music community will be out in force for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14. Performers scheduled include Alicia Keys, Miguel, Beto Cuevas, Residente, Calibre 50 and Prince Royce, among others. Presenters include Ángela Aguilar, Eduardo Cabra (Visitante), Sofia Carson and Emilio Estefan. A special moment with Thalia is also on [...]

  • Tyler, the Creator Slams ‘A--holes’ Who

    Tyler, the Creator Slams ‘A--holes’ Who Booed Drake at Camp Flog Gnaw

    It’s safe to say that few expected the negative reaction that Drake received during his surprise appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday night. While a surprise headliner had been teased with question marks in the festival’s poster, many people expected Tyler’s former Odd Future bandmate [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad