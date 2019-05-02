Drake Gave the Best ‘Game of Thrones’ Shoutout During His Billboard Speech

Drake gave a shout out to a fellow northerner at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night.

During his win for Top Billboard 200 Album, the rapper referenced Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones” and her show-stopping kill from last week’s episode.

“Shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week,” he said while making a stabbing motion with his new award.

Spoilers for the most recent episode, “The Long Night,” which included the epic Battle of Winterfell: Arya ended the fight by killing the Night King with a dragon glass dagger, taking out his entire undead army with him. Drake must be a fan of Maisie Williams’ character — along with the rest of the world as Sunday’s episode was the most-tweeted about in TV history with 7.8 million posts. It also broke records for the most-viewed episode in the HBO series’ history.

Drake’s 2018 album “Scorpion” helped him take home his first win of the night. The rapper is up for 17 other awards, including top artist, top rap album and top selling song with “In My Feelings.”

Taylor Swift opened the show with a performance of her new single, “ME!”, and other performers include BTS, Paula Abdul, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Madonna, Khalid, and 2019 ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey.

View a full list of the night’s winners here.

RELATED: