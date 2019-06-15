Drake Drops Two New Songs to Celebrate Toronto Raptors’ NBA Triumph

As promised, Drake dropped two new songs Saturday to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship win, “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” (featuring Rick Ross) — the first new songs he’s dropped so far this year, although he recently appeared on songs by former foes Meek Mill and Chris Brown.

Apart from some wording on the image accompanying the songs, neither one mentions basketball or the Raptors’ victory, so it seems unlikely that they were written specifically for that celebration — and it’s safe to assume that certain fans may be a bit weary of Drake’s flagrant enthusiasm for his hometown team. Instead, the lyrics to both songs are fairly standard theme of boasting and overcoming-odds-to-triumph, which can also be applied to the Raptors’ win over the formerly dominant Golden State Warriors.

“I don’t know how to count in thousands, only millions/

Now tell your friends I’m not the villain …

I wish that I was playin’ in a sport where we were gettin’ rings

I wouldn’t have space on either hand for anything.”

On Thursday night, Drake was celebrating the team’s victory with very un-Canadian bluster. “This is poetic,” Drake repeated, overwhelmed with emotion during a post-win media scrum, already wearing a championship hat. “You just have to watch it happen. The six in six. Kyle Lowry with a ring. Kawhi Leonard bringing a chip to the city. I want my chips with a dip, that’s all I know. I don’t want my chips plain. I want my chips with a dip. So bring them dips. That dynasty’s over. We did what we had to do.”