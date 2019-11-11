×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drake Booed Off Stage, Stormy Daniels Raps ‘F— Donald Trump’ at Camp Flog Gnaw (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drake performs on stage, in Toronto, CanadaDrake in Concert - , Toronto, Canada
CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is always entertaining — last year featured Kanye West and Kid Cudi performing inside a giant glass box. But it inadvertently outdid itself this year with surprise appearances from Drake — who was booed offstage by a crowd that was expecting Frank Ocean — and, of all people, former adult-film star and Donald Trump paramour Stormy Daniels, who joined YG for his song “FDT (F— Donald Trump).” Held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the show also featured Tyler, Solange, Earl Sweatshirt, DaBaby, 21 Savage, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD and Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def).

Daniels, who admitted being paid hush money before the 2016 election by the Trump Campaign to keep quiet about their affair, may have overstated her case by saying,

“My name is Stormy F—ing Daniels, and I am the reason that Donald Trump is f—ed.” YG then asked “You f—ed Donald Trump?!” She replied, “I wouldn’t call it f—ing, I just laid there.”

As for Drake, fans had been expecting a surprise appearance since Tyler first announced the lineup, as the poster featured question marks indicating an unnamed headliner — and even though Frank Ocean has never performed at the festival, as Tyler’s former bandmate in Odd Future, it wasn’t much of a stretch.

Instead, there was Drake, who performed nine songs wearing a “Siamese Dream”-era Smashing Pumpkins T-shirt. But when he asked the increasingly restless crowd whether they wanted him to continue, they chanted “We want Frank!”

Drake said, “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight. What’s up? If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight.”

The response was overwhelmingly negative.

“Well, look,” Drake said. “It’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me.” And with that, Camp Flag Gnaw 2019 came to a close.

More Music

  • Variety Launches New Video Series, 'Daily

    Variety Launches New Video Series, 'Daily Variety'

    Variety has launched a daily video series covering the business of entertainment. Hosted by Audrey Cleo Yap, “Daily Variety” will feature breaking news coverage and analysis from Variety’s award-winning staff as well as in-depth features and interviews with top industry professionals. Each bite-sized segment and featured clip will be distributed across Variety’s digital channels, in [...]

  • Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of

    Black Crowes Reunite, Reveal Dates for ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ 2020 World Tour

    As rumored — and prematurely teased over the weekend — Black Crowes cofounders Chris and Rich Robinson will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of their breakthrough debut album “Shake Your Money Maker” with a world tour beginning June 17 in Austin, Texas. Tickets are on sale now. To celebrate, the band will play two intimate shows, first at the Bowery Ballroom [...]

  • Pluto: Vevo Stations Launching on Ad-Supported

    Channeling MTV, Vevo Launches Linear Programming on Pluto

    Music television is back: Major label-owned music video platform Vevo is launching a series of linear channels for leanback viewing on Pluto TV, the ad-supported video service that got acquired by Viacom earlier this year. A first channel, dubbed Vevo Pop, will launch on November 12; additional channels, including a holiday-themed station, are expected to [...]

  • Kevin LilesUJA-Federation of New York's Music

    300’s Kevin Liles Joins NY:LON Summit Keynote Roster

    The Music Business Association (Music Biz) and Music Ally today announce that 300 Entertainment cofounder and CEO Kevin Liles will deliver a keynote interview at the fourth annual NY:LON Connect music business summit. The conference takes place January 16 – 17, 2020 at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York. According to the announcement, Liles [...]

  • Co-host Rita Moreno performs on stage

    Rita Moreno's Role in New 'West Side Story' Is More Than a Cameo: 'It’s a Real Part'

    During her live show, “An Evening with Rita Moreno,” Saturday night, Rita Moreno told the audience she will have a “real” role in next December’s “West Side Story” remake, which recently wrapped shooting, and that she initially had concerns about the film’s production. “At first, it was interesting when I heard there were rumors that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad