Dr. Dre to Be Honored at Grammy Week Producer & Engineers Wing Event

By
Variety Staff

Dr DreQuincy Jones hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Producer, artist, N.W.A and Beats by Dre cofounder Dr. Dre will be honored on Jan. 22 at the Recording Academy’s 13th annual Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy Week celebration. The event, which kicks off Grammy Week, will find producers, engineers and other professionals gathering at the historic Village Recorders in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Dre’s artistic achievements and innovations.

Dr. Dre is an influential force in music,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Dre breaks boundaries and inspires music creators across every genre. His evolution as a producer solidifies him as a leader of the pack within our industry, and we watch in amazement as he continues to shape the future of music.”

In addition to celebrating Dre’s legacy, the event will also salute the overall industry influence of the Producers & Engineers Wing’s more than 6,400 professional members and their commitment to creativity and technical prowess in the field of recording. The Producers & Engineers Wing year-round goal is to advocate for excellence and best practices in sound recording, audio technologies, and education in the recording arts, along with proper crediting, recognition, and rights for music creators.

Grammy Week culminates with the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, airing live on the CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

 

 

