Doobie Brothers Reunite With Michael McDonald, Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers today announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the 50 th anniversary of the band’s founding — one that will include singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald. While the group has been treading the boards consistently for many years, this is the first time the band’s key songwriters — Tom Johnston (“China Grove,” “Listen to the Music”), Pat Simmons (“Black Water”) and McDonald (“Takin’ It to the Streets,” “What a Fool Believes”) — will be touring together in nearly 25 years. Longtime guitarist John McFee will also be on board.
The announcement came at the conclusion of the band’s performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, in which they played two of their 1970s albums, “Toulouse Street” and “The Captain and Me.” McDonald joined the band onstage for an encore of their 1976 hit “Takin’ It to The Streets,” before Simmons announced that the entire band would be teaming up for a North American tour (pictured above).
“We’re truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it’s a celebration of the band’s entire history,” Johnston said. “We’ll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music.”
“With the Doobies, everybody in the band was proud to be a Doobie Brother,” McDonald said on NPR last month. “And to this day, I think of myself as a Doobie Brother — all these years later.”
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10am local time. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including transportation, preferred entrance and more.
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Tue Jun 09
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|Wed Jun 10
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Sun Jun 14
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)
|Wed Jun 17
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Fri Jun 19
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Sat Jun 20
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Tue Jun 23
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Wed Jun 24
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Fri Jun 26
|Allentown, PA
|PPL Center
|Sat Jun 27
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Mon Jun 29
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Tue Jun 30
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Thu Jul 02
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Fri Jul 03
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Sun Jul 19
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Wed Jul 22
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Sun Jul 26
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Thu Jul 30
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|Sun Aug 02
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Tue Aug 04
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Sat Aug 08
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
|Fri Aug 14
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
|Sun Aug 30
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Wed Sep 02
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Sat Sep 05
|Seattle, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|Sat Sep 12
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Fri Sep 18
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Sat Oct 03
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Fri Oct 09
|Irving, TX
|Toyota Music Factory
|Sat Oct 10
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion