Doobie Brothers Reunite With Michael McDonald, Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

By
Variety Staff

Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald. The Doobie Brothers stand on the stage at The Doobie Brothers at Ryman Auditorium, in Nashville, TennDoobie Brothers in Concert - , TN, Nashville, USA - 18 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Al Wagner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers today announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the 50 th anniversary of the band’s founding — one that will include singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald. While the group has been treading the boards consistently for many years, this is the first time the band’s key songwriters — Tom Johnston (“China Grove,” “Listen to the Music”), Pat Simmons (“Black Water”) and McDonald (“Takin’ It to the Streets,” “What a Fool Believes”) — will be touring together in nearly 25 years. Longtime guitarist John McFee will also be on board.

The announcement came at the conclusion of the band’s performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, in which they played two of their 1970s albums, “Toulouse Street” and “The Captain and Me.” McDonald joined the band onstage for an encore of their 1976 hit “Takin’ It to The Streets,” before Simmons announced that the entire band would be teaming up for a North American tour (pictured above).

“We’re truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it’s a celebration of the band’s entire history,” Johnston said. “We’ll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music.”

“With the Doobies, everybody in the band was proud to be a Doobie Brother,” McDonald said on NPR last month. “And to this day, I think of myself as a Doobie Brother — all these years later.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10am local time. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including  transportation, preferred entrance and more.

DATE CITY VENUE
Tue Jun 09 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 10 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jun 14 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)
Wed Jun 17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri Jun 19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sat Jun 20 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Jun 23 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Wed Jun 24 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Jun 26 Allentown, PA PPL Center
Sat Jun 27 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Mon Jun 29 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Jun 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Thu Jul 02 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri Jul 03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed Jul 22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Sun Jul 26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 30 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sun Aug 02 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tue Aug 04 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sat Aug 08 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
Fri Aug 14 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
Sun Aug 30 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Wed Sep 02 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 05 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Sat Oct 03 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Oct 09 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory
Sat Oct 10 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

 

 

  Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald. The Doobie

    Doobie Brothers Reunite With Michael McDonald, Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers today announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the 50 th anniversary of the band's founding — one that will include singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald. While the group has been treading the boards consistently for many years, this is the first time the band's key [...]

