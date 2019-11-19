Doobie Brothers Reunite With Michael McDonald, Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers today announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the 50 th anniversary of the band’s founding — one that will include singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald. While the group has been treading the boards consistently for many years, this is the first time the band’s key songwriters — Tom Johnston (“China Grove,” “Listen to the Music”), Pat Simmons (“Black Water”) and McDonald (“Takin’ It to the Streets,” “What a Fool Believes”) — will be touring together in nearly 25 years. Longtime guitarist John McFee will also be on board.

The announcement came at the conclusion of the band’s performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, in which they played two of their 1970s albums, “Toulouse Street” and “The Captain and Me.” McDonald joined the band onstage for an encore of their 1976 hit “Takin’ It to The Streets,” before Simmons announced that the entire band would be teaming up for a North American tour (pictured above).

“We’re truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it’s a celebration of the band’s entire history,” Johnston said. “We’ll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music.”

“With the Doobies, everybody in the band was proud to be a Doobie Brother,” McDonald said on NPR last month. “And to this day, I think of myself as a Doobie Brother — all these years later.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10am local time. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including transportation, preferred entrance and more.