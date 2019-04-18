Donald Glover and Adidas Launch Partnership With New Shoes and Short Films (Watch)

×
Donald Glover and Adidas Originals today announced Donald Glover Presents, a creative partnership that unveiled a new line of shoes and a series of brief — and very funny — films to accompany them. (Watch them below.)

Donald Glover Presents reimagines threeAadidas styles, the Nizza, the Continental 80, and the Lacombe. The shoes feature uneven stitching, inside out golden eyestays, and a three stripe mark that looks hand painted.

Adidas is on a hot streak with celebrity endorsements: The company announced a creative partnership with Beyonce just two weeks ago, in addition to its ongoing deals with Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. 

“Rich is a concept,” said Donald Glover. “With this project, I wanted to encourage people to think about how their stories can be told on their feet. Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them. And you make the decision on what works for you, you live through your own lens. The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like.”

Coinciding with the shoe launch, Donald Glover Presents premiered a series of short films Thursday starring Glover and Mo’Nique, with a cameo from skateboarder Na-Kel Smith.

“Our partnerships are built on a foundation of creating moments of inspiration that we could not achieve alone,” said Chris Law, senior design director of adidas Originals. “As a visionary, we admire Glover’s capability to surpass ‘genres’ and uniquely tell a story. From a design perspective, we drove the aesthetic of this collection based on adidas’ rich history in classic sneakers and Glover’s philosophy of understated points of interest and appreciation for how shoes evolve with wear, expressing more personality over time.”

After Glover performed his set and screened his film with Rihanna, “Guava Island,” at Coachella last weekend, the actor-rapper used AirDrop to give away sneakers to random festival goers.

The Donald Glover Presents film series releases today. Watch below.





 

 

 

 

    Donald Glover and Adidas Originals today announced Donald Glover Presents, a creative partnership that unveiled a new line of shoes and a series of brief — and very funny — films to accompany them. (Watch them below.) Donald Glover Presents reimagines threeAadidas styles, the Nizza, the Continental 80, and the Lacombe. The shoes feature uneven [...]

