×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Don McLean Calls UCLA ‘Morons’ After Rescinding of Lifetime Achievement Award

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Don McLean performs during a taping of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton has lined up an all-star list of performers for a three-hour telethon to raise money for thousands of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Tennessee wildfiresMusic Dolly Parton Telethon, Nashville, USA - 13 Dec 2016
CREDIT: Mark Humphrey/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In a since-deleted Facebook post, singer-songwriter Don McLean publicly addressed UCLA and asked, “Are you a bunch of morons?,” in response to having a lifetime achievement award he was to be given rescinded three days after it was announced.

The 2019 George and Ira Gershwin Award was actually set to be bestowed by UCLA’s Student Alumni Association, which announced on its website Monday that it canceled the award to the “American Pie” singer “upon learning that Mr. McLean had previously been convicted of domestic violence charges.”

“Maybe I need to give you some bribe money to grease the college wheels,” McLean sarcastically retorted in his post, alluding to the recent college admissions scandal involving UCLA and many other top universities.

In his “Dear UCLA” letter, McLean further wrote, “You awarded me your George and Ira Gershwin life time achievement award and then took it back because you found out about my squabble with my ex-wife. This has been all over the internet for 3 years. Are you people morons? This is settled law. … Don’t ever come near me again unless you offer me an apology for the damage you have done me. I am guilty of nothing to do with assault and you had better make that clear. We live in a dark age of accusation and not law.”

Related

In its statement, the Student Alumni Association said, “The decision to rescind the award was made by SAA’s Spring Sing Executive Committee upon learning that Mr. McLean had previously been convicted of domestic violence charges. The award was to be presented at the annual ‘Spring Sing’ show in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom on May 17. SAA rejects any behavior — including violence and the threat of violence in all its forms — that does not uphold the True Bruin Values. We extend our support to survivors of domestic violence.”

Earlier, in announcing the honor, the SAA’s Isabella Dohil had been considerably more laudatory toward McLean. “On behalf of UCLA, I am thrilled to present the 2019 George and Ira Gershwin Award for Lifetime Musical Achievement to Don McLean, whose poetic lyrics have transcended time and remain a staple of American culture,” Dohil said in that statement. “Don’s contributions to music have been profound and he continues to capture audiences both young and old through his dynamic storytelling.”

According to the Portland Press Herald, the UCLA alumni group was unaware of the charges until their reporter brought the case up to the group shortly after the announcement was made. The charges and their legal outcome had received considerable coverage in national media in 2016 and 2017.

McLean’s publicist, Jeremy Westby, sent an email to the UCLA group stating that it was “publicly disrespectful and grossly humiliating to Mr. McLean to issue and then rescind an award based on the supposition of any violent criminal history. … I am incredibly surprised and disappointed that an institution such as UCLA, having had adequate time to vet all potential award recipients, would so easily and negligently overlook something as public as what has happened to Mr. McLean and his family three years ago.”

In 2016, according to the Press Herald, McLean pleaded guilty to six charges involving his then-wife, Patrishia McLean. In 2017, he was convicted of three  — domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal restraint and criminal mischief. The other three charges — domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing report of a crime — were dismissed at the same time under a plea agreement that involved McLean paying a small fine.

A February 2019 letter from McLean’s lawyer, Eric B. Morse, called the three 2017 convictions “minor criminal counts” and said his client “was not convicted of assault or of using any force at all. … Don McLean entered his pleas not because he was in fact guilty of anything, but to provide closure for his family and to keep the whole process as private as possible.”

In February of this year, Patrishia McLean — whose petition for divorce was granted in July 2016 — put up an exhibition of photos having to do with domestic abuse at the Camden Public Library, including a copy of a protection order she was granted in 2017. McLean’s lawyer threatened to sue a local paper for publishing a news story about the exhibition. “It’s all about coercion and threats, intimidation and emotional abuse,” Patrishia McLean told the Press Herald in February. “He is trying to control what I do. This has not affected his career at all.”

McLean, 73, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, continues to keep up a robust tour schedule. An itinerary sent out this week along with the initial announcement of his UCLA honor includes 22 dates across America in the coming months.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Don McLean performs during a taping

    Don McLean Calls UCLA 'Morons' After Rescinding of Lifetime Achievement Award

    In a since-deleted Facebook post, singer-songwriter Don McLean publicly addressed UCLA and asked, “Are you a bunch of morons?,” in response to having a lifetime achievement award he was to be given rescinded three days after it was announced. The 2019 George and Ira Gershwin Award was actually set to be bestowed by UCLA’s Student [...]

  • Incoming Grammy Chief Promises to 'Bring

    Incoming Grammy Chief Promises to 'Bring New Perspective' to Embattled Organization

    Just minutes after her appointment as the new president and CEO of the Recording Academy was announced, Deborah Dugan joined several journalists on the phone for a quick Q&A. She was just officially announced and she doesn’t start until August 1 so her answers were inevitably light on detail, but as expected from her track [...]

  • Frozen Disney

    Let It Go: Singer Drops Copyright Suit Over 'Frozen' Song

    A Chilean singer has dropped his suit claiming that “Let It Go,” the hit song from the movie “Frozen,” infringed on his own composition. Jaime Ciero filed suit in November 2017, alleging that the song bore a strong resemblance to “Volar,” a song that he first performed in 2008. In an amended complaint, Ciero claimed [...]

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Scores His Biggest Career Debut With 'If I Can't Have You'

    With more than 30 million first-day streams, Shawn Mendes had the biggest song debut of his career with his new single “If I Can’t Have You.” Released last Friday (May 3), the song hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart upon its release and the music video racked up 21 million views on YouTube within [...]

  • Justin Timberlake Tapped by Songwriters Hall

    Justin Timberlake Tapped by Songwriters Hall of Fame for Icon Award

    Justin Timberlake will be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the second recipient of their Contemporary Icon Award, to be given out at the org’s 50th annual dinner and ceremony June 13 in New York. Organizers announced that the Contemporary Icon Award “has been initiated in order to celebrate a songwriter-artist who has [...]

  • PledgeMusic

    PledgeMusic Sale Falls Through, Bankruptcy Imminent

    The planned sale of troubled direct-to-fan music marketplace PledgeMusic has fallen through and the company will go into bankruptcy in the coming days, according to cofounder Benji Rogers. A letter to artists from Rogers states: “I am sorry to say that the sale process that I have been speaking to you about over these last [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    It's Official: Deborah Dugan Named President/CEO of Recording Academy

    It’s official: The Recording Academy Board of Trustees has appointed Deborah Dugan as the next President/CEO of the Recording Academy, the society of performers, musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals, and the organization behind the annual Grammy Awards. Variety reported last month that Dugan had been elected by the board. The appointment was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad