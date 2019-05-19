DJ Khaled’s Got Clout, Recruits Giants of Hip-Hop and R&B for ‘SNL’ Performance (Watch)

DJ Khaled proved his clout by recruiting nearly a dozen giants of hip-hop for his two-song performance on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live.”

The rapper-producer-DJ released his latest album, “Father of Asahd,” on May 17. It features many of the rappers who joined him on stage for a succession of medleys, including Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Meek Mill, J Balvin, Jeremih and Lil Baby as well as John Legend and SZA.

An image of the late Nipsey Hussle, who died on March 31, was projected behind the performers during a medley of “Just Us,” “Weather the Storm” and “Higher” (the album track features verses by Hussle and Khaled pledged to donate proceeds from the collaboration to Hussle’s children) as well as on Khaled’s shirt. “Long live Nipsey Hussle, the marathon continues,” said Khaled in reference to the store owned by the rapper and where he was shot down.

Label Epic Records, management firm Roc Nation and Khaled’s own We the Best Music also got shout-outs during the live show, which was hosted by Paul Rudd.

Other artists featured on “Father of Asahd” include Jay-Z, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Nas, Rick Ross, CeeLo Green, Gunna and Jeezy. Among the 15 tracks on the album (read Variety‘s review) is the song “No Brainer,” featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, which was a Top 10 hit following its release in summer 2018.