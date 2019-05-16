×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DJ Khaled to Donate Proceeds From Nipsey Hussle Collab to Slain Rapper’s Children

By

Charlie's Most Recent Stories

View All
DJ Khaled
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Rap producer, performer and social-media star DJ Khaled announced Wednesday that he, along with his co-writers and co-producers, have agreed to donate 100% of their future earnings for forthcoming collaboration “Higher” to Nipsey Hussle’s children.

Just days before the Los Angeles rapper, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot on March 31, Hussle filmed a music video in Inglewood with the DJ for “Higher,” which is expected to be part of Khaled’s new album, “Father of Asahd” (out this Friday), and which also features John Legend.

“After much prayer and reflection, and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that moment with the world,” Khaled said in a statement Tuesday, regarding the song’s imminent release.

“The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul,” he continued, before adding, “It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nispey’s children, Emani and Kross.”

Read Khaled’s full statement below.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

    Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

    Just a day after Mick Jagger posted a video clip of himself dancing strenuously, the Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” North American tour, which was postponed after the singer required heart surgery. All of the postponed shows have been rescheduled. The “No Filter” will now kick off — just two [...]

  • Ethan Hawke, Bobby Cannavale and Griffin

    BAM Gala Marks Leadership Change, Celebrates Brooklyn as 'Cultural Center of New York'

    Wednesday’s annual gala celebrating the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) served as a poignant moment of transition for the New York stalwart of contemporary performance. As long-time artistic director Joe Melillo, who along with Harvey Lichtenstein transformed BAM into a vanguard of progressive art, prepares to pass the torch to new leadership, gathered patrons and [...]

  • DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled to Donate Proceeds From Nipsey Hussle Collab to Slain Rapper's Children

    Rap producer, performer and social-media star DJ Khaled announced Wednesday that he, along with his co-writers and co-producers, have agreed to donate 100% of their future earnings for forthcoming collaboration “Higher” to Nipsey Hussle’s children. Just days before the Los Angeles rapper, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot on March 31, Hussle filmed a music [...]

  • Dua Lipa Tom Jones

    Dua Lipa and Tom Jones to Perform at amfAR's Cannes Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety‘s Marc Malkin is on the scene at the Cannes Film Festival. Get the scoop on all the news, parties and more straight from the Croisette below. AmfAR’s upcoming Cannes gala is shaping up quite nicely. Sources tell Variety that the evening will feature performances by Dua Lipa and Tom Jones. And they’re not the only [...]

  • Tom Petty

    Tom Petty's Daughters File Suit as Estate Fight Continues

    Tom Petty’s daughters filed suit against his widow on Wednesday, as a struggle continues for control of the late singer-songwriter’s catalog. Adria Petty and Annakim Violette allege that their father’s wife, Dana York Petty, has deprived them of their rightful role in determining how Petty’s works are released. The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior [...]

  • 'Woodstock 50 Wins Key Court Ruling;

    Woodstock 50 Wins Key Court Ruling; Organizers Declare Fest 'Is On!'

    UPDATED: The Woodstock 50 festival, scheduled for August 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, won a key court decision against financier Dentsu. Citing termination terms outlined in the contract between Woodstock Ventures and Amplifi, a subsidiary of Japanese ad and marketing agency Dentsu, a Supreme Court of the State of New York judge ordered that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad