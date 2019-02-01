×
Concert Mosh Pit Roughs Up Female Fan; Disturbed Singer Steps In (Watch)

Disturbed - David DraimanDisturbed in concert, Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK - 16 Jan 2017
CREDIT: Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

The heavy metal band Disturbed is currently on tour in support of their seventh studio album, “Evolution,” and during a stop at the Toyota Center in Houston on Monday, January 28, the band stopped the show to help out a fan in need — and then rewarded her in a very special way.

While the Grammy-nominated group was playing the song “Indestructible,” frontman David Draiman noticed that a female concertgoer was getting shoved around a bit too roughly in a mosh pit that had formed in a general admission, standing-only section on the arena’s floor.

After telling the rowdy area that he saw what had happened, the Disturbed singer then asked the woman if she wanted to join him up onstage, saying, “You, my dear, we owe you a debt.”

Of course, the woman jumped at the chance to join one of her favorite bands onstage. Draiman then found out that the T-shirt and jeans-clad metal fan was a 30-year-old named Sami. He laughingly admitted that he thought she was much younger because of her youthfulness, and then stated, “On behalf of the gentlemen in Disturbed, I want to apologize for you getting jumped into our gang.”

The 45-year-old married father of a 5-year-old son then explained to the crowd that he can’t help but be protective.

“Call me old-fashioned,” he rationally stated. “There are some crazy idiots out there who’d call me sexist for insisting on protecting a woman… But you know what? Everyone needs protection… And anyone who isn’t as strong as you deserves your protection. Do you understand that?”

He then told Sami to take the “best seat in the house,” on the drum riser. Guitarist Dan Donegan and bassist John Moyer introduced themselves to the lucky lady and then then took an epic selfie with her.

The whole incident was captured on video by a fellow Disturbed fan and uploaded to YouTube. Watch the clip below.

Talking exclusively to Variety, Draiman said that he noticed Sami because she was the only female that got pulled into the mosh pit unwittingly.

“It kind of started right next to her, and it looked like she was getting tossed around,” he recalled. “It’s really important to me and the band that Disturbed shows are a positive experience for all in attendance. When I saw what was going on, I had to step in and make sure she was OK and, thankfully, she was.”

He also said that the song that Sami got to sit onstage for, “The Light,” was very “appropriate” because the tune features the lyrics, “Sometimes darkness can show you the light.”

Disturbed’s world tour in support of “Evolution” — one of the top-selling albums of 2018 — runs through March 8 in North America. The following month, the multi-platinum rockers start playing concerts throughout Europe.

The group first burst onto the music scene in 2000 with the record “The Sickness,” which featured hit singles “Stupify” and “Down with the Sickness.” In 2015, Disturbed scored a huge crossover hit with their touching cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic “The Sound of Silence.”

