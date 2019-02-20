×

iHeartMedia and Jake Brennan Announce New True-Crime Music Podcasts, Including ‘Disgraceland’

By
Variety Staff

iHeartMedia and Jake Brennan, host and producer of the rock and roll true crime podcast “Disgraceland,” today announced at the Winter Podcast Upfront a new partnership to bring listeners two additional seasons of “Disgraceland” to the iHeartPodcast Network.

Season 3 will feature 10 episodes and will debut March 14 with part one of a two-part episode on Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, part two will follow on March 19. Subsequent new episodes will be released bi-weekly on Tuesdays beginning March 26 with an episode on Snoop Dogg. In addition, “Disgraceland” will debut the Season 3 premiere first on iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations across the U.S. on March 13 before it’s available digitally on March 14.

“I can’t wait for ‘Disgraceland’ listeners to hear Season 3,” said Brennan. “They can expect more of the same highly entertaining stories from the seedy underbelly of rock and roll past and present, but with a whole new cast of characters: Kurt and Courtney, Ike and Tina, Johnny Cash and Amy Winehouse to name a few.”

The partnership will also include a new slate of iHeartRadio Original podcasts led by Brennan set to be released later this year. Two of the originals include “Rocka Rolla,” a serialized version of Disgraceland with a 10-episode arc on the madness and genius of Phil Spector, and “The 27 Club,” a new anthology series that will explore the lives of rock stars who died mysteriously at the age of 27. The new slate of shows will be hosted by Brennan and co-produced by iHeartRadio in the style of “Disgraceland.”

“Today’s listeners have an insatiable appetite for true crime and music, and ‘Disgraceland’ perfectly blends the two together offering listeners suspense through an engaging scripted series,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “We are excited to be partnering with Jake on both the launch of the next two seasons of ‘Disgraceland’ and also a slate of new iHeartRadio Originals, introducing entertaining new content to listeners across the country.”

Last year, Variety named “Disgraceland” “One of the 10 Best Music Podcasts” and called it the “rock ‘n’ roll version of the Peabody Award-winning Serial,” while Thrillist named it “One of the Best New Podcasts of 2018” and said, “Brennan’s voice is soothing and articulate, and he delivers nuggets of lesser-known information with the confidence and clarity of a creator who clearly loves what he’s doing.”

