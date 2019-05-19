Dimitri Vegas Talks ‘Rambo V: Last Blood’ Role, Working With Sylvester Stallone

Dimitri Thivaios, better known as dance music’s Dimitri Vegas, is taking his skills beyond the DJ booth, picking up a major film role in the forthcoming “Rambo V: Last Blood.”

The Belgium-born Thivaios, who headlines massive EDM festivals like Tomorrowland with his brother Michael (they perform under the banner Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike), has previously appeared in the action thriller “Lukas,” starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. His character in “Rambo” has not been revealed, but the plot is said to center around a mission undertaken by John Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone, to free the daughter of a friend who was kidnapped by the Mexican cartel. The film is directed by Adrian Grunberg and scheduled for release on Sept. 20.

Opportunity aside, Thivaios, who is of Greek descent, says the “Rambo” franchise holds a special place in his heart. “‘It was probably the first ‘action’ movie I ever got to see as a kid, together with my Dad — and behind my mom’s back,” he tells Variety.

Thivaios divides his time between Ibiza and Los Angeles so that he’s available for shoots and auditions. Working with Stallone, he says, “was amazing — he’s a hard-working , true professional that sees everything happening on set. You just get sucked into that vibe. I learned more from watching him work him in the time we were shooting than I did in all my years of acting class.”

The original “Rambo: First Blood” was released in 1982, the year Thivaios was born. “Last Blood” will bookend the five-film epic. Adds Thivaios: “It’s crazy to actually be in a franchise that’s been iconic for so long.”

Stallone will share a first look at “Rambo V: Last Blood” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24 during a special screening at the Palais des Festivals.