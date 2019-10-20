Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Take No. 1 Spot on Top 100 DJs Poll

The duo of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike top DJ Mag’s 2019 Top 100 DJs poll, returning to the list since taking the No. 1 spot in 2015 and dethroning Martin Garrix after three years of dominance.
The results of the Top 100 DJs were arrived at from 1.3 million votes cast in 179 countries. The Belgian brothers received the award during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) in front of 40,000 fans at the Johan Cruijff arena.
Said Dimitri & Mike following the award presentation: “Winning this back in 2015 was incredible, truly mesmerizing, but this time around it means so much more because as artists, as a family, as a scene, we’ve grown so much and the journey since the last time we were here has taken us on to bigger and bolder projects. Having the fans with us every step of the way is amazing, so to once again be voted by them as their World No.1 DJs means everything to us!”
Martin Carvell, managing director of the UK-based DJ Magazine founded in 1991, remarked that it’s “a fascinating poll this year, with a new No.1, lots of movement in the top ten, and more house and techno DJs in the Top 100 than for many years. The poll itself demonstrates that the global scene is still in rude health, and the international feel of it is stronger than ever.” The poll is aligned with UNICEF, and has raised over 112,000 GBP providing 150,000 lifesaving vaccinations to children in troubled areas.
Other noteworthy positions in the Top 100 DJs poll include: David Guetta jumps up two spots to No. 3; Armin van Buuren sits in fourth (his 18th consecutive year inside the top five); and Marshmello climbs to No. 5 from 10. Others in the top 10 include Don Diablo, Tiësto, Afrojack and Steve Aoki. Hitmaker Calvin Harris lands at 19; Skrillex at 21; the Chainsmokers at 26; Swedish House Mafia at 42; Zedd at 50; and Kygo at 52. The highest placing female act is NERVO at No.24.
See the full list below:
DJ MAG TOP 100 DJS POLL 2019
1. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
2. Martin Garrix
3. David Guetta
4. Armin van Buuren
5. Marshmello
6. Don Diablo
7. Oliver Heldens
8. Tiësto
9. Afrojack
10. Steve Aoki
11. Alok
12. Hardwell
13. Timmy Trumpet
14. R3HAB
15. KSHMR
16. DJ Snake
17. Eric Prydz
18. W&W
19. Calvin Harris
20. Lost Frequencies
21. Skrillex
22. Above & Beyond
23. DVBBS
24. Nervo
25. Quintino
26. The Chainsmokers
27. Alan Walker
28. Vinai
29. Headhunterz
30. Fedde Le Grand
31. Vini Vici
32. Ummet Ozcan
33. Angerfist
34. Bassjackers
35. Carl Cox Techno
36. Blasterjaxx
37. Nicky Romero
38. Wolfpack
39. ATB
40. KURA
41. Danny Avila
42. Swedish House Mafia
43. Tujamo
44. Alison Wonderland
45. Martin Jensen
46. Cat Dealers
47. Vintage Culture
48. Adam Beyer
49. Mariana BO
50. Zedd
51. MATTN
52. Kygo
53. Claptone
54. Mike Williams
55. Diego Miranda
56. Yves V
57. Will Sparks
58. Steve Angello
59. Ferry Corsten
60. Nina Kraviz
61. Alesso
62. Breathe Carolina
63. FISHER
64. Illenium
65. Deorro
66. Richie Hawtin
67. Diplo
68. Da Tweekaz
69. Miss K8
70. Are Legend
71. deadmau5
72. Carta
73. Carl Nunes
74. Charlotte de Witte
75. Warface
76. Cedric Gervais
77. Yellow Claw
78. Lucas & Steve
79. Andy C Drum & Bass
80. Peggy Gou
81. Deniz Koyu
82. Robin Schulz
83. Vicetone
84. Tom & Collins
85. Boris Brejcha
86. Marco Carola
87. Paul van Dyk
88. Solardo
89. Thomas Gold
90. Black Coffee
91. Paul Kalkbrenner
92. Daddy’s Groove
93. Julian Jordan
94. Rave Republic
95. Sub Zero Project
96. D.O.D
97. Henri PFR
98. Florian Picasso
99. Swanky Tunes
100. Solomun