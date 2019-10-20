Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Take No. 1 Spot on Top 100 DJs Poll

The duo of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike top DJ Mag’s 2019 Top 100 DJs poll, returning to the list since taking the No. 1 spot in 2015 and dethroning Martin Garrix after three years of dominance.

The results of the Top 100 DJs were arrived at from 1.3 million votes cast in 179 countries. The Belgian brothers received the award during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) in front of 40,000 fans at the Johan Cruijff arena.

Said Dimitri & Mike following the award presentation: “Winning this back in 2015 was incredible, truly mesmerizing, but this time around it means so much more because as artists, as a family, as a scene, we’ve grown so much and the journey since the last time we were here has taken us on to bigger and bolder projects. Having the fans with us every step of the way is amazing, so to once again be voted by them as their World No.1 DJs means everything to us!”

Martin Carvell, managing director of the UK-based DJ Magazine founded in 1991, remarked that it’s “a fascinating poll this year, with a new No.1, lots of movement in the top ten, and more house and techno DJs in the Top 100 than for many years. The poll itself demonstrates that the global scene is still in rude health, and the international feel of it is stronger than ever.” The poll is aligned with UNICEF, and has raised over 112,000 GBP providing 150,000 lifesaving vaccinations to children in troubled areas.

Other noteworthy positions in the Top 100 DJs poll include: David Guetta jumps up two spots to No. 3; Armin van Buuren sits in fourth (his 18th consecutive year inside the top five); and Marshmello climbs to No. 5 from 10. Others in the top 10 include Don Diablo, Tiësto, Afrojack and Steve Aoki. Hitmaker Calvin Harris lands at 19; Skrillex at 21; the Chainsmokers at 26; Swedish House Mafia at 42; Zedd at 50; and Kygo at 52. The highest placing female act is NERVO at No.24.

See the full list below:

DJ MAG TOP 100 DJS POLL 2019

1. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

2. Martin Garrix

3. David Guetta

4. Armin van Buuren

5. Marshmello

6. Don Diablo

7. Oliver Heldens

8. Tiësto

9. Afrojack

10. Steve Aoki

11. Alok

12. Hardwell

13. Timmy Trumpet

14. R3HAB

15. KSHMR

16. DJ Snake

17. Eric Prydz

18. W&W

19. Calvin Harris

20. Lost Frequencies

21. Skrillex

22. Above & Beyond

23. DVBBS

24. Nervo

25. Quintino

26. The Chainsmokers

27. Alan Walker

28. Vinai

29. Headhunterz

30. Fedde Le Grand

31. Vini Vici

32. Ummet Ozcan

33. Angerfist

34. Bassjackers

35. Carl Cox Techno

36. Blasterjaxx

37. Nicky Romero

38. Wolfpack

39. ATB

40. KURA

41. Danny Avila

42. Swedish House Mafia

43. Tujamo

44. Alison Wonderland

45. Martin Jensen

46. Cat Dealers

47. Vintage Culture

48. Adam Beyer

49. Mariana BO

50. Zedd

51. MATTN

52. Kygo

53. Claptone

54. Mike Williams

55. Diego Miranda

56. Yves V

57. Will Sparks

58. Steve Angello

59. Ferry Corsten

60. Nina Kraviz

61. Alesso

62. Breathe Carolina

63. FISHER

64. Illenium

65. Deorro

66. Richie Hawtin

67. Diplo

68. Da Tweekaz

69. Miss K8

70. Are Legend

71. deadmau5

72. Carta

73. Carl Nunes

74. Charlotte de Witte

75. Warface

76. Cedric Gervais

77. Yellow Claw

78. Lucas & Steve

79. Andy C Drum & Bass

80. Peggy Gou

81. Deniz Koyu

82. Robin Schulz

83. Vicetone

84. Tom & Collins

85. Boris Brejcha

86. Marco Carola

87. Paul van Dyk

88. Solardo

89. Thomas Gold

90. Black Coffee

91. Paul Kalkbrenner

92. Daddy’s Groove

93. Julian Jordan

94. Rave Republic

95. Sub Zero Project

96. D.O.D

97. Henri PFR

98. Florian Picasso

99. Swanky Tunes

100. Solomun