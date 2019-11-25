×
Dillon Francis Signs Publishing Deal With Big Deal and Mad Decent

Variety Staff

Big Deal Music Group and Mad Decent Publishing have signed DJ-producer Dillon Francis to a global publishing agreement, the companies announced today — the first deal under their joint venture formed earlier this year. The deal encompasses Francis’ latest release, a 7-song mixtape entitled “Magic Is Real,” which was released this month on the Mad Decent label, and all his works moving forward.

“Dillon has built a hugely loyal fanbase driven by his solo recordings, his incredible collaborations and his live shows and Mad Decent has been with him every step of the way,” said Jamie Cerreta, Co-President of Big Deal Music Group. “We are thrilled to be able to play a role in Dillon’s career moving forward.  He’s a one of a kind artist, fiercely independent and creative, all of which make him a perfect fit for us at Big Deal.”

“We’re incredibly excited to have Dillon as the center point of this new endeavor,” said Nick Palmacci, Dillon’s manager. “Both creative teams combined are quite a powerful force in the birth of innovative and groundbreaking songwriting for decades to come.”

Over the course of his 10-year-plus professional career, Francis has released material through Diplo’s Mad Decent label via Columbia Records, and has remixed and collaborated with artists including Daft Punk, Justin Timberlake, Steve Aoki, Calvin Harris, Diplo, A-trak, Zedd, DJ Snake, Flux Pavillion and others.

Pictured above, left to right:  John Connolly, A&R, Mad Decent; Casey Robison, Co-President, Big Deal Music Group; Dillon Francis; Jamie Cerreta, Co-President Big Deal Music Group; Nick Palmacci, Dillon’s Manager.  Photo courtesy Big Deal Music Group

 

