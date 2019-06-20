Diane Warren, Allan Rich Join HMMA Advisory Board and Voting Academy

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards has inducted songwriters Diane Warren and Allan Rich into the HMMA advisory board and voting academy.

The pair will join an already diverse group of entertainment professionals that includes music artists and producers Verdine White, Dave Mason, Nile Rodgers and Adam Gaynor as well as award-winning film composers John Debney and Christopher Young.

Diane Warren is a ten-time Oscar nominated, Grammy and Golden Globe winning songwriter whose work includes the three-time HMMA winner “I’ll Fight” (“RBG”), “Stand Up For Something” (“Marshall”) and “Til it Happens to You” (“The Hunting Ground”). Warren also co-wrote “Why Did You That?” with Lady Gaga for the 2018 film “A Star is Born” and is the sole owner of the publishing company Realsongs.

Allan Rich is a two-time Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe nominated songwriter who co-wrote Natalie Cole’s “I Live For Your Love,” James Ingram’s “I Don’t Have The Heart” and Whitney Houston’s “Run to You.” Rich has also written songs for Barbra Streisand, Tina Turner, Rod Stewart, Luther Vandross, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Ray Charles and Dolly Parton.

The HMMA is an awards organization that specifically recognizes music in all forms of visual media, including film, television and video games. Award categories include dramatic features, sci-fi/ fantasies, documentaries and animation among others.