Desiree Perez Named CEO of Roc Nation

Desiree Perez has been elevated to CEO of Roc Nation after serving at chief operating officer since 2009. Along with Jay-Z, Perez is a co-founder of Roc Nation.

In her new position, Perez is tasked with overseeing all 14 Roc Nation verticals, which includes music management, publishing, sports agency among a slew of diversified businesses, as well as business development, philanthropy, publishing, touring and film and TV development. In promoting Perez, CEO Jay Brown moves up to vice-chairman.

Roc Nation is home to such artists as Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Shakira, Meek Mill, Miguel, Mustard, Vic Mensa, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled. It was founded in 2008 as a “full-service organization” housing a TV/Film Division (winner of a 2018 Peabody for the docuseries “Time: The Kalief Browder Story” and “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story”) and sports focusing on “elevating athletes’ career on a global scale both on and off the field.” The roster includes such athletes as Robinson Cano, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kyrie Irving, Geno Smith, Victor Cruz, CC Sabathia, James Young and Dez Bryant, among others.

In August, it was revealed that Roc Nation was partnering with the NFL on social justice causes and live game experiences, among other endeavors. In announcing the deal, Jay and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference where they were peppered with questions from reporters regarding Jay’s previous criticism of the league and his stance on former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose controversial symbolic kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality in the U.S. has essentially seen him drummed out of the league. Jay largely deflected the questions with statements such as, “I think we’re past kneeling, I think it’s time for action” and by extolling the benefits of “a vehicle that can inspire change and speak to the masses at the same time.”