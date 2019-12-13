×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Desiree Perez Named CEO of Roc Nation

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Desiree Perez attends the Billboard Magazine: Women in Music 2019Billboard Women in Music, Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Sh

Desiree Perez has been elevated to CEO of Roc Nation after serving at chief operating officer since 2009. Along with Jay-Z, Perez is a co-founder of Roc Nation.

In her new position, Perez is tasked with overseeing all 14 Roc Nation verticals, which includes music management, publishing, sports agency among a slew of diversified businesses, as well as business development, philanthropy, publishing, touring and film and TV development. In promoting Perez, CEO Jay Brown moves up to vice-chairman.

Roc Nation is home to such artists as Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Shakira, Meek Mill, Miguel, Mustard, Vic Mensa, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled. It was founded in 2008 as a “full-service organization” housing a TV/Film Division (winner of a 2018 Peabody for the docuseries “Time: The Kalief Browder Story” and “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story”) and sports focusing on “elevating athletes’ career on a global scale both on and off the field.” The roster includes such athletes as Robinson Cano, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kyrie Irving, Geno Smith, Victor Cruz, CC Sabathia, James Young and Dez Bryant, among others.

In August, it was revealed that Roc Nation was partnering with the NFL on social justice causes and live game experiences, among other endeavors. In announcing the deal, Jay and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference where they were peppered with questions from reporters regarding Jay’s previous criticism of the league and his stance on former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose controversial symbolic kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality in the U.S. has essentially seen him drummed out of the league. Jay largely deflected the questions with statements such as, “I think we’re past kneeling, I think it’s time for action” and by extolling the benefits of “a vehicle that can inspire change and speak to the masses at the same time.”

More Music

  • Desiree Perez attends the Billboard Magazine:

    Desiree Perez Named CEO of Roc Nation

    Desiree Perez has been elevated to CEO of Roc Nation after serving at chief operating officer since 2009. Along with Jay-Z, Perez is a co-founder of Roc Nation. In her new position, Perez is tasked with overseeing all 14 Roc Nation verticals, which includes music management, publishing, sports agency among a slew of diversified businesses, [...]

  • Theodore Shapiro Music Composer

    How Music Illustrates the Shifting Dynamics in 'Bombshell'

    What stands out about Theodore Shapiro’s score for “Bombshell” is that the music isn’t frantic despite being set in a fast-paced environment — Roger Ailes’ newsroom at Fox News. Instead, the score straddles two worlds: that of Ailes and that of the women who worked for him.  “[Director] Jay [Roach] and I talked about finding [...]

  • Tropical rainforest on the banks of

    Warner Music Aims to Plant 100,000 Trees in the Amazon as Holiday Gift to Staff

    In a move that inspired and environmentally conscious companies will hopefully emulate, as a holiday gift to its employees, Warner Music Group is partnering with the One Tree Planted organization to plant trees in the fire-ravaged Amazon forest. The company is planting 10 trees in the Amazon for each employee — a total of 48,210 [...]

  • Danny Aiello

    Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' and 'Moonstruck' Actor, Dies at 86

    Danny Aiello, a character actor best known for his work in such films as “Do the Right Thing” and “Moonstruck,” died on Thursday night in New Jersey. He was 86. Aiello’s literary agent Jennifer De Chiara confirmed his death to Variety. “It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Hollywood’s 10 Worst Depictions of Female Music Journalists

    As controversy builds around “Richard Jewell” and its depiction of female journalists, it’s nothing new for women music writers on the silver screen. Although “Crazy Heart,” which premiered 10 years ago this month, was basically 2009’s equivalent of Bradley Cooper’s remake of “A Star Is Born,” it hasn’t had quite the staying power of some [...]

  • Republic Records Names Chris Blackwell Senior

    Republic Records Names Chris Blackwell Senior VP of Creative Content

    Republic Records has named Chris Blackwell senior vice president of creative content & development, it was announced today by co-founders Monte and Avery Lipman and general manager Jim Roppo. According to the announcement, Blackwell will lead creative development for film, television and premium platform projects set to feature and showcase Republic Records artists. His responsibilities include establishing partnerships to create, develop, [...]

  • China Spying Technology Tik Tok Placeholder

    TikTok Gains Global Momentum -- but Also Raises Sticky Privacy Questions

    Bay Area rapper Saweetie didn’t intend for “My Type” to come out as a single. But when a clip of the bouncy anthem about desirable (and slightly vulgar) attributes in a partner started to take off on TikTok as part of a social media challenge, it became clear the song would be her defining hit. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad