Depeche Mode Documentary Gets One-Night Theatrical Release

By
Variety Staff

Depeche Mode - Dave GahanLes Vieilles Charrues Festival 2018 in France, Carhaix-Plouguer - 19 Jul 2018British electronic band Depeche Mode perform during the Les Vieilles Charrues Festival in Carhaix-Plouguer, France, 19 July 2018. The music festival runs from 19 to 22 July.
CREDIT: Hugo Marie/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Depeche Mode has reunited with the group’s long-time filmographer, Anton Corbjn, for a combination documentary/concert film, “Spirits in the Forest,” which Trafalgar Releasing has announced it will put on approximately 2400 screens worldwide for one night Nov. 21.

The film documents performance footage from the Berlin dates of Depeche Mode’s 115-gig Global Spirit Tour of 2017, with an additional documentary wrinkle. A statement about the film describes it as “diving into the deeply emotional stories of six special Depeche Mode fans” between concert clips.

The doc follows in the footsteps of Corbijn’s previous feature-length looks at the band, including “Depeche Mode: Alive in Berlin” (2014), “Depeche Mode: One Night in Paris” (2002) and “Depeche Mode: Devotional” (1993). Perhaps the best known long-form filmic rendering of the group is still 1989’s “101,” which was directed by the team of the late D.A. Pennebaker, Chris Hegedus and David Dawkins.

Trafalgar has come to the forefront of companies putting music films in theaters, for extended runs or as one-nighters. Recent projects to make it onto cinema screens include the Trey Anastasio/Phish doc “Between Me and My Mind,” “Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration,” “Khalid: Free Spirit,” and “Grateful Dead’s 9th Annual Meet-Up at the Movies,” with “Roger Waters Us + Them” waiting in the wings after premiering in Venice.

The website spiritsintheforest.com will have a list of participating theaters when tickets go on sale Sept. 26.

 

