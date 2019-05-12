×
Demi Lovato Signs With Scooter Braun for Management

"Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey," the singer writes on Instagram.

Demi Lovato
CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato has signed with Scooter Braun for management. The singer posted a photo of the two on Insragram, writing, “Dreams came true for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER. And not just any manager but the one and only” Scooter Braun. “Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter,” she continues. “Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey.”

Braun’s SB Projects is home to a roster of more than two dozen music acts including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Dan + Shay, Zac Brown Band and Tori Kelly, among others. He launched the company in 2007.

Lovato split from her longtime manager Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack last year.

Lovato has received treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, and substance abuse. She chronicled her daily struggles with recovery in the 2017 YouTube original documentary “Simply Complicated.” In the movie, Lovato opened up about using cocaine while filming her 2012 doc, “Stay Strong.”

Lovato was hospitalized in July 2018 after an overdose caused by a relapse. She had been sober for six years. She spent several weeks in Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles recovering. In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote of her struggle with addiction, “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

