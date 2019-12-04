×
Def Leppard Reveal Dates for Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

As previously reported, Def Leppard will undertake a stadium tour this summer with Motley Crue and Poison, and special guest Joan Jett & the Blackhearts have been added to the bill as well.

Full dates for the tour, which is produced by Live Nation, appear below.

Def Leppard were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year (pictured above). While Motley Crue claimed to have signed a legally binding document stating that their 2014-2015 “Farewell” tour would be their last together, that document has never been publicly revealed. Rumors about the group reforming for a tour have been rife in the wake of the successful Netflix biopic “The Dirt,” based on Neil Strauss’ history of the group.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13 at 10am at www.LiveNation.com, check local listings for details.  Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 10 at 12pm local time until Thursday, December 12 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM.

TOUR ITINERARY

Tuesday, July 7                  MIAMI, FL                            Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, July 9                  ORLANDO, FL                    Camping World Stadium

Saturday, July 11               CHARLOTTE, NC               Bank of America Stadium

Tuesday, July 14                 ARLINGTON, TX                Globe Life Field

Wednesday, July 15           HOUSTON, TX                    Minute Maid Park

Sunday, July 19                  SAN FRANCISCO, CA      Oracle Park

Thursday, July 23               SAN DIEGO, CA                 Petco Park

Saturday, July 25                PHOENIX, AZ                      State Farm Stadium

Sunday, August 9               ATLANTA, GA                     SunTrust Park

Tuesday, August 11           HERSHEY, PA                    Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, August 13          BUFFALO, NY                     New Era Field

Saturday, August 15           PHILADELPHIA, PA           Citizens Bank Park

Sunday, August 16             PITTSBURGH, PA              PNC Park

Tuesday, August 18           MILWAUKEE, WI                Miller Park

Thursday, August 20          DETROIT, MI                       Comerica Park

Saturday, August 22           WASHINGTON DC             Nationals Park

Sunday, August 23             FLUSHING, NY                   Citi Field

Tuesday, August 25           BOSTON, MA                      Fenway Park*

Friday, August 28                CHICAGO, IL                       Wrigley Field

Sunday, August 30             DENVER, CO                      Coors Field

Wednesday, September 2 SEATTLE, WA                     T-Mobile Park

Saturday, September 5      LOS ANGELES, CA           SoFi Stadium

*pre-sales begin December 16 with general on-sale December 20

 

 

 

 

 

 

