Def Jam Appoints DJ Mormile, Jeff Burroughs to Senior Posts

By
Variety Staff

DJ Mormile and Jeff Burroughs Def Jam Records
CREDIT: Courtesy of Def Jam Records

Def Jam Recordings has appointed industry veterans DJ Mormile and Jeff Burroughs (pictured above, right and left, respectively) to senior executive roles in its Los Angeles and New York offices, respectively. The announcement was made today by label Chairman & CEO Paul Rosenberg.

Mormile — the L.A.-based manager who counts producer Mike Will Made It and rappers YG and Soulja Boy among his clients — has been appointed the label’s Executive Vice President, West Coast. In his new role, Mormile will work closely with Def Jam’s artists and managers, its Santa Monica-based executive team, and within the creative community as a whole, according to the announcement. Mormile also brings his own label venture to the company, where he will sign and develop talent exclusively for Def Jam Recordings; he will report directly to Rosenberg. He comes to the company after three years as senior VP of A&R at Columbia Records, and previously 14 years at Interscope Records.

“DJ brings to Def Jam over 20 years of experience in the industry and a resumé that includes a long string of decorated accomplishments and accolades,” said Rosenberg.  “We are very lucky to bring his sharp ear, experience and strong relationships into our fold.”

“It’s an honor to be reunited with Paul Rosenberg after beginning our careers together almost 20 years ago,” said Mr. Mormile, “Now here we are at Def Jam, the label with the strongest brand and legacy in urban music.”

As senior vice president of marketing, Burroughs will direct marketing activities from Def Jam’s New York headquarters, leading the label’s team of product managers in creating and executing strategic campaigns. He will report to EVP of Marketing & Commerce Scott Greer and GM & EVP Rich Isaacson. Burroughs comes to Def Jam from Rise Entertainment, the L.A.-based marketing, consulting and brand strategy firm that he founded and helmed. He previously held senior roles at Bad Boy Entertainment, RCA Records and Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment.

“Jeff is the embodiment of the forward-thinking renaissance marketing executive,” said Mr. Rosenberg.  “He has mastered the subtleties of high-profile brand leveraging and new product launches, experiencing an extraordinary level of success whose lessons can be brought to bear in today’s competitive music marketplace.  I am confident that Jeff will play a transform­ative role in Def Jam’s future.”

“I’m excited to re-enter the major label system,” said Mr. Burroughs, “and proud to be joining Paul Rosenberg, Rich Isaacson, Scott Greer and the talented Def Jam executives at the undisputed home of hip-hop. I intend to make sure that I add value at a critical and opportune time in the history of this legendary label.”

