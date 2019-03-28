×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hip-Hop Figure Dee Barnes Reveals She’s Homeless, Turns to GoFundMe

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: GoFundMe

Dee Barnes has always been adamant in speaking her truth, as unpretty as that has often been. On March 15, the hip-hop journalist tweeted a link to a current GoFundMe page titled “Help Dee Barnes,” revealing she is facing homelessness.

Barnes tweeted, “Thank you to everyone for your prayers, your support, your messages, phone calls and positive vibrations, I am profoundly grateful to you all.” 

The hip-hop community did not hesitate to pitch in and contribute, with her combined total — up to $28,000, currently — more than five times the initial goal of $5,000. The GoFundMe description begins with the statement: “Standing in our own truth, not the definitions or the expectations, is powerful, and this is my TRUTH.”

The former “Pump It Up!” host made history becoming the first female rap journalist to have a broadcast television show, but things took a left turn when Dr. Dre assaulted her. In 1991, Barnes had wrapped an interview with Ice Cube, who had said negative things about N.W.A at the time.

Dr. Dre caught wind of the interview and approached Barnes while out at a party; in a 1991 statement, she said the rapper-producer began “slamming her face and right side of her body repeatedly against a wall near the stairway” and allegedly followed her into the girl’s bathroom, grabbed her by the hair and started punching her in the back of her head.

Related

(Her lawsuit against him was settled out of court, with the terms not revealed. Although the assault was dramatized in an early screenplay of the N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” it was cut out of the movie. In the documentary “The Defiant Ones” in 2017, Dre finally fully owned up to the incident, saying, “Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f—ing idiot. … It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man.” Barnes’ $22 million lawsuit against Dre was settled out of court in the ’90s.)

Barnes told HipHopDX, “I had never asked for public help before, but I then remembered a long time ago while I was going through the assault trial in 1991, people were sending me checks for my legal fees. I never cashed any of them — not one — but knowing I had that support kept me strong enough to continue to face each court date.”

She then revealed the reality of not having a home. “My goal with the campaign is to regain stability, which is imperative for survivors of any trauma.”

She also used the opportunity to be an inspiration to others who may be going through a hardship in their lives.

The GoFundMe reads: “Even though I am facing extreme financial hardship, I keep my head up. I know who I am, I know my worth and I know I’m not alone. Everyone is dealing with their own different struggles. Some of us less fortunate than others. It may sound cliche but things will turn around in your favor, this is the balance of life ups and downs, so stay strong, and count your blessings, not your problems.”

Nearly one month after the GoFundMe was created on February 21st, Barnes shared that she was offered her first industry job in 28 years.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Music

  • Hip-Hop Figure Dee Barnes Reveals She's

    Hip-Hop Figure Dee Barnes Reveals She's Homeless, Turns to GoFundMe

    Dee Barnes has always been adamant in speaking her truth, as unpretty as that has often been. On March 15, the hip-hop journalist tweeted a link to a current GoFundMe page titled “Help Dee Barnes,” revealing she is facing homelessness. Barnes tweeted, “Thank you to everyone for your prayers, your support, your messages, phone calls [...]

  • AEG and Postmates Partner for Coachella,

    AEG Presents and Postmates Partner for Coachella, Other Festivals; Fans Can Skip Lines for Food and Merch

    AEG Presents and Postmates today announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership to bring Postmates Pickup to some of the nation’s largest music festivals — starting with next month’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Postmates Pickup will also be available at Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Mo Pop Festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and others. The new [...]

  • Kobalt Reports Robust 2018, Revenues up

    Kobalt Reports Robust 2018, Revenues Up 25%

    Kobalt posted strong results in his earnings report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, with revenues up by 25.3% to $402.1 million. The company also posted a 30% boost in gross collections, to $494 million and projects over $600 million in the same category for the 2019 fiscal year. Gross profit was up [...]

  • Tom Hanks Colonel Tom Parker

    Tom Hanks to Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tom Hanks is in negotiations to play Elvis Presley’s iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Warner Bros. biopic about the legendary musician. Luhrmann will direct the movie. He also penned the script with Craig Pearce. Parker discovered Presley when he was just an unknown and quickly moved in as his lone representation. Parker [...]

  • Jay ZCity of Hope Gala, Show,

    Jay-Z to Be Honored at NAACP Image Awards

    Jay-Z will receive the President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service at the 50th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. “The President’s Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community,” NAACP president Derrick Johnson said [...]

  • Tom Holkenborg Junkie XL

    Tom Holkenborg Launches Composer Program SCORE Academy

    Ahead of his keynote appearance at Synthplex in Los Angeles this weekend, composer Tom Holkenborg today announced the launch of SCORE Academy. In collaboration with ASCAP, the annual program offers a “full-contact curriculum,” conceived by Holkenborg, who also works under the Junkie XL moniker. Fields covered include scoring, sound design, mixing and production, music technology [...]

  • Dumbo Movie 2019

    Danny Elfman Broke His Cardinal Rule for 'Dumbo's' Bittersweet Score

    Composer Danny Elfman broke his cardinal rule for Disney’s remake of “Dumbo”: He wrote music ahead of time, long before shooting began and without even seeing a script. “Thinking about the idea of a baby elephant and his mother, and the two being torn apart, I just thought of something innocent and sweet and sad,” he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad