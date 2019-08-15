×
Dead & Company Reveal Dates for ‘Fall Fun Run’ Tour

Fresh from a summer tour (that did not include a date at the cancelled Woodstock 50 festival) the Dead & Company Due — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — announced four East Coast concerts to take place in the fall. The group will play two shows at Madison Square Garden — a Halloween set on Oct. 31 and the following night, Nov. 1 — and a pair at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m. local time. Fan Registration is now available HERE through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 20, at 12PM local time through Thursday, August 22, @ 10PM local time. Additional presales are available beginning Thursday, August 22, at 10 AM local time.

Dead & Company was formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with singer/guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The band has completed six tours, playing to more than 2 million fans.

In between tours, Dead & Company hosts its annual “Playing in the Sand” Caribbean concert vacation in Mexico. The next Playing in the Sand destination event – January 16-19, 2020 – features three nights of Dead & Company playing on an intimate beach at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancún.

